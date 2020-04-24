Here are the 10 best tweets for this week

Hi there: Do you like good tweets?

Well, guess what, pal. We have arrived.

We’re all cooped up at home – or at least you should be – and there is little else to do but sit around and post online. Sure, that was something many of us had before the pandemic, but now it’s mandated.

We have been collecting our favorite tweets for two weeks now, scouring the internet for absolute, unquestionable, best posts. (Or, you know, I found some tweets that I liked.) So, anyway, here are 10 of the best tweets from the week.

The thing I went through this morning was the tweets “I am so disappointed that Harvard, my alma mater (the place where I went to school) took a stimulating loan from the government. I can’t believe that I went there! But I went there. At Harvard. “

– PJ Vogt (@PJVogt) April 22, 2020

2. A natural group of people

3. OK, so this one is said but BIG POPPA IS SO CUTE

4. Who saw what was coming?

my kids watching a wildlife doc: oh it looks like a crazy baby seal learning to swim!

doc maker, giggling and texting a near great white shark: you’re in it

– BUM CHILLUPS (@edsbs) April 23, 2020

5. A little accidental comedy from the New York Post. That picture. Give it a Pulitzer.

5. A story in a tweet

today I read that dixie chicks have postponed their next album forever. and then i immediately saw that ansel elgort posted a nude on instagram.

your watch may not match the clock of the god but you are also confident in its timing.

– 𝘾𝘼𝙇𝙀𝘽 𝙃𝙀𝘼𝙍𝙊𝙉 (@calebsaysthings) April 21, 2020

6. We all have to do what it takes to survive

7. Damn. Grilled.

8. This turtle tweet is good but the subsequent thread revealed turtles can breathe in their butts, which is incredible

9. The NFL Draft’s No.1 overall pick doesn’t want you to judge

No one is allowed to have fun with me tonight with none of the barbershops open

– Joey Burrow (@ Joe_Burrow10) April 23, 2020

10. And finally, a mandatory Dril tweet

me and the boys charging down the streets carrying a massive batting ram headed to Mens big in the tall shop

– Wint (@dril) April 20, 2020

