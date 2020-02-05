Here are some other things that the IndyCar Aeroscreen can withstand

Photo: Arrow McLaren SP (IndyCar)

With the IndyCar season fast approaching, I think it’s high time we all got excited about the series’ response to head protection: the aeroscreen. According to a new interview with Jay Frye, the president of IndyCar, this thing can withstand the power of six Chevy Silverados.

Now I don’t know anything about you, but I’ve never lifted a Silverado, so I can’t quite imagine how much weight we have here. Frye’s interview with Autoweek sheds some more light on the type of weight we are talking about:

“We performed a load test on the titanium top frame,” Frye said. “We reached a certain number and that was 34,000 pounds, which are actually six Chevrolet Silverados stacked on top of each other, and it passed that test. At that moment we just really stopped. It’s possible that we can do more than that, but it was well within the criteria of what we were looking for.

“The ballistic test that we did, it was a similar kind of thing where it was a 3-pound piece at 140, 180, 200, 220 mph. They were many different iterations and it actually exceeded all our expectations and also the testing. “

Why don’t we break it down into a number that the average person can digest based on the kind of items you probably have in your house.

The IndyCar aeroscreen is also resistant to:

15,436,000 springs (x)

270 feather weights (x)

68,000 iPhone 11 Pro Maxs (x)

35,500 mini Babybel original cheese rounds (x)

~ 21 Dallara IR-12 chassis with Dallara IR-18 track / street course aeroset (x)

147,826 pints of Ben & Jerry’s Chocolate Fudge Brownie ice cream

387 toilets (x)

8,500 copies of a Lord of the Rings book set

1/3 of a Boeing 737-800 (x)

243 Elizabeth Blackstocks

Do you have a better idea of ​​how much the aeroscreen can handle? Good!

There is also an interesting little gold nugget buried well in the interview that I think is worth pointing out (emphasis mine):

“We believe that in our opinion, this is a total cockpit safety solution that is changing in the industry,” Frye said. “The Halo is great. It worked. We have seen it work. It does one thing. The AFP device does one thing. We think that this is more of a total solution. It does both. It has the bearing options at the top. It has the frontal impact piece for things that come your way.

“I mean talking about design and engineering one of the versions of the screen is heated, so it comes with an anti-fogging piece in it. No stone has really been released. This great group has worked very hard to get it where it is. “

What I am collecting here is that the aeroscreen contained at least one screen heater. It is not clear whether that is still the case, whether all aeroscreens come with this anti-fogging device; or if some aeroscreens have them and can be changed depending on racing conditions; or if a heated screen was considered at some point in the development process and then rejected. I have emailed IndyCar for clarification and will update it as soon as I hear it.

But no matter what the case, it really shows a dedication to try everything before it sees what stays real.

