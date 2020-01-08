Here are some offensive expensive cars that bring a trailer that was sold last year

Loading...

At some point, Bring A Trailer developed from a place where you could buy a clunker on the nice (r) side to a place where flawless machines, which are not always terribly rare, but only a handful of kilometers away , change hands at the top dollar. It was probably just a matter of time. Here are some of the most amusing ones.

The following cars are described as “surprising” by a Bring-A-Trailer spokesperson, but are more likely to be “offensive”. There are no Ferraris or Aston Martins on this list. They are cars that he chose that usually earned a lot of money and “broke records for individual models”.

You may not be your cup of tea, but here goes.

10. 2007 Volvo V70 R: $ 25,570

Okay, to be fair, the blue-brown interior is pretty good. But it’s an automaton that somehow defeats the purpose of this unicorn car. The listing said it had 53,000 miles on the watch and it was eventually sold to more than 25 giants. I don’t know, man. Do you see this silver V70 R with a manual? It was sold for $ 11,500.

9. 1991 Honda CR-X Si: $ 33,600

Patrick George’s white Honda CR-X (RIP) made the list in August. With a final price of $ 33,600, it’s clear why.

Patrick considered: “A CRX that is as well equipped as a new Subaru BRZ. I never thought I’d see the day, man. I remember when CRXs were dirt cheap and generally treated accordingly. “

Right away, dude. Equal. I think really beautiful ones are expensive now.

8. 1994 Toyota MR2 Turbo: $ 38,250

I blame Radwood for that. Well, most of them are Radwood baits, but especially this MR2. You can get on the new Supra for just $ 10,000. But I’m pretty sure which car would choose this lot.

And it really is a wonderful car. I’m only salty because it’s outside my price range.

7. 1985 Mercedes-Benz 300TD turbodiesel: $ 44,525

With 57,000 miles on the clock, this cream-colored Benz turbo diesel is definitely Jalopnik cool. It also doesn’t look like it has rust. But it was also sold for the same price as a typical luxury car. But this would probably run longer.

6. 1991 GMC Syclone: ​​$ 50,000

I had no idea that people liked Syclones so much. I also had no idea how rare they are. The list claims, which were only 2,995, were built at all. Hmmm. And with only 4,000 miles. Okay, go ahead.

5. 1983 Jeep Cherokee Laredo: $ 51,360

I remember that jeep. David Tracy wrote it down. He called the car perfect. Is this the price we are willing to pay for perfection?

4. 1997 Acura Integra Type R: $ 82,000

What the hell.

3. 1994 Lancia Delta Integrale Evo 2: $ 101,101

For me that means “no shit”. It has approximately 33,000 miles and was imported from Japan to Germany in 2015 and then brought to California.

2. 1970 Datsun 240Z: $ 124,260

Are you kidding me? What is special about this thing?

Oh I understand. From the listing:

This 1970s Datsun 240Z is a Series I specimen that was restored by Bill Reagan of Texas in the early 1990s and then gold medallion at the National Z-Car Convention and exhibited at the Whitney Museum of Modern Art in New York. The car was also introduced during the 1998 admission of former President of Nissan Motor Corporation, Yutaka Katayama, to the Automotive Hall of Fame and served as the basis for a Franklin Mint model with the same chassis number.

The power is supplied by a 2.4-liter inline six-cylinder with four gears and a manual transmission. The car is painted in orange over a black interior. This 240Z is offered by the Oklahoma dealer with a Franklin Mint model signed by Katayama, which contains documents and memorabilia, works literature, restoration photos, a gold medallion price and a clean Delaware title.

All right then. Go ahead, I think.

1. Austin Mini Beach Car 1962: $ 230,000

Look, it’s so cute! It is one of about 15 “beach cars”. Of these, 13 were left-hand drive examples that we received here in the US to promote Mini in North America.

And now I’m going to have a drink after seeing the sale price.

Don’t get me wrong, I don’t hate these cars because they are really wonderful. But how did someone pay almost 40 giants for a Toyota MR2 Turbo? Look people, it’s your money and you can do whatever you want with it. But Jesus. Inflation of car prices in the Radwood era is real.