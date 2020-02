Here are some of your memories of the old Wakefield Market

Looking back at the 1970s, readers shared their childhood memories of the old market hall.

The indoor market was a favorite of the city, and the Wakefield community had great memories of toffee, records, and second-hand Tuesdays.

Wakefield Market was a city favorite.

Our readers shared their childhood memories on Facebook and what it was like to visit the market.

Simone Wood said: “I loved looking at the corner pet store as a kid.”

David Williams said, “The computer game shop upstairs used my pocket money to look for a new cassette every weekend.”

Lindsey Mosley said: “I was at the Wakefield market, second-hand Tuesday, people have been coming from everywhere for 15 years.”

Chris Harrison: “Loved the market, the great record level on the balcony and the cafĂ© where lovingly run babas are offered.”

Memories came back high as they looked through old photos from the indoor market.

Stephen Richard Knowles said: “My great-grandmother worked on the toffee stand in the outdoor market, I think his name was Toffee Smiths, the toffee was in waxed paper bags.

“I used to buy Star Wars characters in a toy store too. He let you rummage through the boxes to find out what you didn’t have.”

Ann Marsden-Milner said: “You could buy almost anything I liked going upstairs and seeing people walking around.”

And Sharon Wright said, “I still have cooking equipment that I bought in the middle of the booth, and I keep telling my daughter how old my roasting pan is and how long-lasting it is.”

Heather Firth said, “About 30 years ago, I was working outside on a slipper stand for a nice lady.”