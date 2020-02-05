Here are some of your memories of the old Wakefield Market

Looking back at the 1970s, readers shared their childhood memories of the old market hall.

The indoor market was a favorite of the city, and the Wakefield community had great memories of toffee, records, and second-hand Tuesdays.

Wakefield Market was a city favorite.

Our readers shared their childhood memories on Facebook and what it was like to visit the market.

Simone Wood said: “I loved looking at the corner pet store as a kid.”

David Williams said, “The computer game shop upstairs used my pocket money to look for a new cassette every weekend.”

Lindsey Mosley said: “I was at the Wakefield market, second-hand Tuesday, people have been coming from everywhere for 15 years.”

Chris Harrison: “Loved the market, the great record level on the balcony and the café where lovingly run babas are offered.”

Memories came back high as they looked through old photos from the indoor market.

Stephen Richard Knowles said: “My great-grandmother worked on the toffee stand in the outdoor market, I think his name was Toffee Smiths, the toffee was in waxed paper bags.

“I used to buy Star Wars characters in a toy store too. He let you rummage through the boxes to find out what you didn’t have.”

Ann Marsden-Milner said: “You could buy almost anything I liked going upstairs and seeing people walking around.”

And Sharon Wright said, “I still have cooking equipment that I bought in the middle of the booth, and I keep telling my daughter how old my roasting pan is and how long-lasting it is.”

Heather Firth said, “About 30 years ago, I was working outside on a slipper stand for a nice lady.”