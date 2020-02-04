Here are some awful things you can cram into Frunk from the Ford Mustang Mach-E

Ford told the world yesterday that they absolutely understand what people want from a modern electric car: the ability to cram the front trunk full of 36 gallons of shellfish. The idea of ​​a car with a trunk that you can simply fill with seafood, soups, slurries, moist glops, melted cheese or any number of other solids or semi-liquids has been a dream of humanity for centuries. Now the time has finally come, and I would like to help Ford with some suggestions for filling that glorious frunk.

Of course, Ford gave some of their own ideas about filling that 4.8 cubic foot plastic tub:

1. The boot space at the front is about the size of a large cooler, so fans can forget to drag a heavy cooler to a tailgate. Simply fill the front trunk with ice and drinks and sail straight to your tailgate. When you’re done, open the drain cap at the bottom of the front trunk and let gravity do the rest.

2. Do you sign up for a game day spread that is best served chilled? Fill the frunk with some shaved ice to keep vegetables, dips and even shrimp cold and ready to eat.

3.Feed a whole team by loading the front trunk with hot wings: you can keep more than 1,000 normal-sized wings with the extra storage space. And don’t worry about the sauce – you can open the drain cap and hose down the front trunk when you get home.

Who doesn’t want to drive around with 1000 well-muted chicken wings in their trunk?

I think this is ok, but I think they could have gone even further. Let’s see what else we can think of:

Chowder! Glowing hot, thick, creamery fish soup! Consider how fantastic it will be while driving! In addition, you can use the drain plug to lie under the front of the car or, better still, set up a lift and get the hot shower you’ve always dreamed of.

Who says it must be something edible there? The frunk is an ideal mobile ball pit, and the drainage means that the inevitable trousers can be cleaned in a jiffy.

The versatile trunk of the Mach-E means that every parking space or driveway can become a direct cock ring! And again, that always-usable drain plug means clearing up chicken blood is no problem at all, and when the police come, just close the hood and use the Mach-e’s impressive almost three seconds 0 to 60 times to take hell away!

(Publisher’s comment: please don’t do this.)

For a quieter and possibly less cruel pastime, what about a beautiful mobile koi pond? The fish will definitely love the feeling of movement as you drive around, and even the starkest Wal-Mart parking lot becomes a small retreat when you open the hood.

Or you can save it with sturgeon and carp and enjoy a quiet afternoon of fishing in your trunk!

If none of these ideas grab you, what about opening a portal to hell, right there in the frunk? It is much more convenient than a location-based anchored portal, because it allows you to take the Gateway to Hell anywhere.

Thanks to the generous opening of the Mach-E, even the most generous offerings can be sent to the Dark Lord, and again, the handy drain plug means cleaning up is a breeze.

Well done, Ford. This is the kind of thinking that I like.

.