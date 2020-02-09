Here are some absurd facts about pizza on National Pizza Day

The time has come to wrap yourself in the warm, sticky embrace of cheese, to settle down in a heavenly array of toppings and to chip on a comforting crust. It is National Pizza Day. Now, that should not be confused with National Cheese Pizza Day (September 5), National Pepperoni Pizza Day (September 20), National Pizza Month (October) and National Sausage Pizza Day (October 11), but boy, this country loves pizza. Here are some absurd pizza facts to feed your month of chewing. It can be addictive. The apparently harmful pizza cake was ranked as the food most associated with addictive eating habits, according to a study. The delicious combination of fat and carbohydrates, together with the texture, color and the free flavor profile make it so attractive. Artificial intelligence comes before you slice Is there nothing sacred? The range of artificial intelligence has been extended to pizza artistry. Researchers have found a way to teach an AI system how to build a pizza by looking at a photo. However, pizza is just the beginning. If a computer can figure out how to properly lay the ingredients of a pizza, it may be better to understand how to build other foods or end up putting clothes in an outfit, project manager Dimitrios Papadopoulos told CNN Business. Pizza has been a tool for military intelligence In the late 1960s, the 113th military intelligence unit of the US Army used the tastiest trick in their book – fake pizza delivery – to spy on reporters and politicians, according to The New Yorker. World Records has included a seemingly endless list of pizza records. Here are a few: Longest pizza delivery: in 2006, Paul Fenech traveled 12,346.6 miles from Madrid to Wellington, New Zealand, to deliver a pizza by hand to Niko Apostolakis. CNN could not find a record if the pizza was ice cold by the time it arrived there or whether Apostolakis really ate the thing. Most expensive pizza commercially available: Garnished with white Stilton cheese, French foie gras and truffles, two types of caviar, and 24-carat gold leaf, all on a bed of squid ink, this pizza costs you $ 2,700. If you are looking for a pile of money in the form of a pizza, then this delicacy can be found at Industry Kitchen in New York. If you can reach the top of the Kilimanjaro in Tanzania, you might be able to convince Pizza Hut to give you a victory meal. After all, they have done it before. In 2016, Randall Blackford’s general manager of Pizza Hut Africa and a group of employees, led by experienced guides, went to the top of Kilimanjaro with a pepperoni pizza in tow. was undertaken on the occasion of the opening of the first Pizza Hut in Tanzania and the 100th country where the company had launched a restaurant.

The time has come to wrap yourself in the warm, sticky embrace of cheese, to settle down in a heavenly array of toppings and to chip on a comforting crust. It is national pizza day.

That’s not to be confused with National Cheese Pizza Day (September 5), National Pepperoni Pizza Day (September 20), National Pizza Month (October) and National Sausage Pizza Day (October 11), but boy, does this nation loves pizza.

Here are some absurd pizza facts to feed your month of chewing.

It can be addictive

According to a study, the apparently harmful pizza cake was ranked as the food most associated with addictive eating habits. The delicious combination of fat and carbohydrates, together with its texture, color and free flavor profile make it so attractive.

Artificial intelligence is coming

Is nothing sacred? The range of artificial intelligence has been extended to pizza artistry. Researchers have found a way to teach an AI system how to build a pizza by looking at a photo.

However, pizza is just the beginning. If a computer can figure out how to properly lay the ingredients of a pizza, it may be better to understand how to build other foods or ultimately put clothing in an outfit, project manager Dimitrios Papadopoulos told CNN Business.

Pizza has been a tool for military intelligence

In the late 1960s, the 113th Military Intelligence Unit of the US Army used the tastiest trick in their book – fake pizza delivery – to spy on reporters and politicians, according to The New Yorker.

People love setting pizza records

Guinness World Records has included a seemingly endless list of pizza records. Here are a few:

Longest pizza delivery: In 2006, Paul Fenech traveled 12,346.6 miles from Madrid to Wellington, New Zealand, to deliver a pizza by hand to Niko Apostolakis. CNN could not find a record if the pizza was ice cold by the time it arrived or that Apostolakis was actually eating the thing.

Most expensive pizza available commercially: Topped with white Stilton cheese, French foie gras and truffles, two types of caviar and 24-carat golden leaves, all on a bed of squid ink, this pizza costs $ 2,700. If you are looking for a pile of money in the form of a pizza, this delicacy can be found at Industry Kitchen in New York.

Highest pizza delivery on the country: Good news! If you can reach the top of the Kilimanjaro in Tanzania, you might be able to convince Pizza Hut to give you a victory meal. After all, they have done it before.

In 2016, Randall Blackford’s general manager of Pizza Hut Africa and a group of employees, led by experienced guides, went to the top of Kilimanjaro with a pepperoni pizza in tow.

The performance was undertaken on the occasion of the opening of the first Pizza Hut in Tanzania and the 100th country where the company had launched a restaurant.

