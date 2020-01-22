Here are five wild cars from the Tokyo Auto Salon 2020 that are not Supras

All Photos Credit: Ken SaitoA Car Nerd’s Guide to JapanAn inside look at car culture in Japan.

The Tokyo Auto Salon 2020 was without a doubt the year of the Supra. You will be forgiven for thinking that “TAS” means the “Tokyo All Supra” show. (SEMA in the US was no different.) Almost every booth in all 11 halls in which the Tokyo Auto Salon takes place had a kind of new modified Supra and a classic Supra.

With the exception of some outstanding features, especially the orange Supra “Cabrio” from the ever amazing Nihon Automobile College (NATS), which was actually based on a Lexus SC430, many of the modified Supras were identical. After I circled the TAS2020, all the Supras turned into a massive blur. There were times when I honestly thought I had seen the same car before, even though it was in a completely different hall.

It’s easy to stick a wide body kit, titanium exhausts, and chrome rims on the hot new model of the year and name it a day, but TAS is so much more than that. What attracts me to TAS every year is hope, some really seeing crazy and amazing creations, cars and modifications so unique in Japan that they show that there is still life in Japanese car culture.

Honda Civic Cyber ​​Night Japan Cruiser 2020

With a name like that, it’s hard not to get excited. The most exciting Honda offerings at TAS2020 were not on the main Honda stand (which was reserved for the recently revised FK8 Type R and the Japanese launch of Spa Yellow for the NSX), but on the modulo stand. Imagine Modulo as the in-house Honda aftermarket tuner, which offers the dealer suitable cosmetic accessories for Honda models.

The Civic Cyber ​​Night Japan Cruiser 2020 is a pure exercise for what you could do with existing / classic Honda models. It is Modulo’s takeover of the legendary EK9 generation Civic Type R for 2020. There are modern LED lights at the front and rear, a light sign on the trunk lid and many speed holes. The interior retains its’ 90s look, but technology has been carried over to this decade with a full digital display and an iPhone-compatible dashboard.

Purists do not have to worry, the characteristic titanium gear knob for the manual transmission remains unaffected.

For now this is a strict concept, but given what Modulo has shown besides, I hope that in the future we will see more restomods supported by the factory.

Behind it was the S2000 for the 20th anniversary with a new front bumper for improved aero, special seats for the 20th anniversary, new wheels, lowered chassis and modernized audio. All parts can be purchased and upgraded for the current S2000 from February 20, 2020.

It’s great to see manufacturers like Honda continue to support cars like the S2000 two decades after its launch. I respect Honda for not trying to restore the success of the original with a “new” version. Honda has left it as is and is instead continuing the legacy with updates for existing owners.

Toyota Prius Ambivalent PD

You can’t knock on it because of its unoriginal name, I can’t imagine another car that is called “ambivalent”. What you see is the combined effort of Modellista and TRD, two very different but similar internal tuners for Toyota. Like Modulo for Honda, Modellista offers cosmetic accessories for almost all new Toyota models from the showroom. TRD, on the other hand, offers more performance-oriented extras.

What started out as Prius Prime (or Prius PHV depending on the market) looks like it dates back to 2120. It has all the lights. The bumper has lights, the wheels have lights, even the massive fin on the back has lights. I’m not sure how I find it or how it’s supposed to be, but I guess that’s the whole point of something called ambivalent.

Ferrari F50 Anija

We all know that the guys from Anija know no limits for their modifications. This year they should show the latest version of their crazy Zonda Anija project with a completely new interior, which unfortunately should not be finished in time for TAS.

After securing space for four cars (Anija shared the booth with the Roberuta cars), they needed a quick replacement for the Zonda.

Get on the Ferrari F50. You know, the ultra-rare ultra-expensive Italian supercar from 25 years ago. Not the typical car you see cut and modified.

It’s just that one of the members of their senior team had one available as a tribute. But what should you do with an F50 that would excite the masses? How about cutting the wing and turning it into a kind of F50XX? I suppose this is the logical thing to do in these stressful circumstances. Don’t worry, this F50 was anything but a factory-approved example before the wing was chopped off. It certainly got people talking who prove that any press is better than no press.

S Rock

This whole trend of sporty all-wheel drive vehicles is getting out of control. Built by students from Saitama Automobile University, this happens when you take the lead frame chassis of a Suzuki Jimny off-roader and put on a Honda S660 sports car. Combining two of the most likeable Kei cars into a monster creation was a surefire way to convince the crowd.

While the original S660 was a mid-engine, rear-wheel drive Kei sports car, the S-Rock (a pun like number six in Japanese “Roku” that sounds close enough to rock) is a front four-engine sports car. Wheel drive beast. Otherwise, not much has changed. It retains Jimny’s 63 hp 660 cc three-cylinder engine, but benefits from Monroe Twin Shocks and three-inch springs.

KANTODream02

The term “breadvan” is often used in the world of cars and describes a car in the style of a shooting brake. Perhaps the most famous is the Ferrari 250 GTO Breadvan, but nothing is as literal as the creation of the students at Kanto Industrial College.

Starting out as a Subaru Sambar Kei truck was easy for this year’s exhibition at TAS: bring the winning car of a car painting competition to life. It just so happened that the winner was a “bread car” idea that led to a truck that had melon pan wheels, croissant wheel arches, and donut headlight bezels. Hidden in the back corner of Hall 9, it was a real pleasure to see something so nutty on a show that seems to take itself seriously every year. With a few simple steps, I could see that this thing is a must-have for the urban food truck. Given the popularity at the show, a production version would surely sell like a hot cake.