Here are Apple campaigns you've probably never seen before

The Unofficial Apple Archive, a website that has brought together hundreds of videos and images of Apple campaigns since 1977, has been launched, and we have had a weird and wonderful overview.

Created by Sam Henri Gold, the archives go beyond what we already know about the company. He also revealed some previously unseen campaigns, including unpublished ads and internal marketing team documents.

Sam did not give details on how he obtained these advertisements in order to protect his sources, as only those involved in these projects are likely to still have access to them. Some of these videos and images appear to have been deleted by Apple in a final step, while others appear to be early drafts. Either way, it’s worth taking a look at some of them.

Apple introduced the iPod touch the same year as the iPhone, but the iPod didn’t have all the iPhone apps at first. It wasn’t until a software update that the device got apps like Maps and Weather, and Apple seems to have created a fun TV ad to show it off – which unfortunately never aired.

The video shows backgrounds that match what appears on the screen, in addition to having an animated song. Apple then created another ad with the same proposal, but without the animated background and with a quieter song, and this one aired. Which do you prefer?

The fourth generation iPod nano was introduced in 2008 in a variety of bright colors, and of course Apple highlighted this in the popular “nano-chromatic” campaign. But before reaching the end result, Apple created other similar videos that have never been revealed until now.

One of them is “Colors”, which shows floating iPods with colors mixing with each other. While the idea may be cool, people may get confused with a two-color iPod appearing on the ad.

Apple has created a version where each iPod appears with a colored track at the bottom and another where the iPods fall on top of each other in different positions. At least for me, these videos don’t seem as convincing as the official announcement that Apple chose.

You can clearly see that these ads were created well before the official release, because the video effects have not been tweaked and the storage capacity of the iPod appears as “EVTb”, which occurs when the marketing team does not yet have access to product specifications.

Apple has always emphasized its partnership with AT&T, which for many years was the only operator in the United States to offer the iPhone. They created an iPhone 3G ad to celebrate the collaboration between the two companies, but it was never published.

The ad is pretty useless, showing a few combinations on the screen of two iPhones until the Apple and AT&T logos appear. There are no relevant iPhone features or even AT&T benefits that were featured in the video, so the reason it was scrapped seems pretty obvious.

When the 6th generation iPod nano was released in 2010, one of the most attractive aspects in addition to the touch screen was its small size with a clip. Apple tried to demonstrate it in a very unusual way, which didn’t seem to work well.

The brand-new campaign shows the iPod tied up in unexpected places like a high heel, a knife and a popcorn bucket. “Go well with everything.” Now you can cut and use all of your favorite music, ”says the ad. After all, the company decided to focus only on the typical way of using an iPod nano, as we can see in the first television commercial.

Remember when Apple introduced the redesigned MacBook Air in 2010? According to Steve Jobs, the iPad was the inspiration behind the new MacBook Air, which was thinner and lighter than the original model. In addition, with OS X Lion, users can use multi-touch gestures on the trackpad for the first time.

And that’s exactly what this ad shows with people working on a MacBook Air and holding it with one hand. It’s a great and fun video, but I felt a little dizzy after seeing the MacBook being lifted and flipped. Maybe that’s why Apple gave it up.

Apple Music was launched in 2015, but Apple was working on it long before that. The unofficial Apple archives obtained interesting images from an official comp created for the Apple streaming web page at the time.

The page is quite different from the official page, but the most interesting thing is the “J42” in the menu of Apple’s website. “J42” is the code name for the fourth generation Apple TV, which did not exist at the time. As Guilherme Rambo said on Twitter, this corroborates the fact that people who work in other teams do not know everything about the projects in progress.

Apple has produced a series of announcements for the iPhone 6, including the “If it’s not an iPhone, it’s not an iPhone” campaign. But there is also a lost video that shows how users can personalize their iPhones with accessories.

In addition to the colorful and super decorative cases, the ad also features Beats headphones and external camera lenses. It’s a shame the video was deleted, but I’m sure it inspired the MacBook Air “Stickers” ad and the Korean “AirPods Cases” video.

If you watched the last Apple event in September 2019, you have probably seen the video “Wonderful tools”. But thanks to The Unofficial Apple Archive, we now know that Apple created this animation a long time ago, in 2016.

It was originally created to celebrate the 40th anniversary of Apple, but the company abandoned the idea and then made the video “40 years in 40 seconds” which was presented for the first time at the launch of the iPhone. SE. You can see products like the Mac Pro 2013, the old MacBook Pro and the EarPods in the original project. The song was also different, and the final message was simply, “Designed by Apple in California.”

However, Apple hasn’t given up on the idea as they tried to reuse it sometime in 2018 – likely between the launch of the iPhone XS and the announcement of the third generation iPad Pro. The new video is similar to the final version, but it still shows an older iPad and doesn’t mention the Apple TV + or Find My iPhone, which was redesigned in 2019.

The idea was abandoned again until it made its way into the animation we saw when the iPhone 11 was announced.

He was probably the one who intrigued me the most. The archives have created concept images for the launch of the iPhone 7 in 2016, and they reveal interesting things. The concepts suggest that Apple has considered making a pre-announcement of the iPhone 7, as shown in the image of the company’s website with a countdown.

There are several images showing Apple stores and billboards with the Apple logo and a “7” mark, as well as a kit that would likely be released to the press. It would be interesting if Apple did give more clues as to what would be announced, but that was not the case.

Apple has done great campaigns for the iPad, but this announcement is so bizarre that it has never been published. It’s a short one that ironically discusses whether the iPad is a real computer, only to conclude that it doesn’t matter.

Apple abandoned this idea to find the famous question “What is a computer?”. At the same time, they also considered launching a campaign with illustrations of how “computers die” and that other “tablets are dead”. I wonder why who was never released.

One of the new videos is a comparison of the iPhone 8 and iPhone X, which were announced together in 2017. The nearly two-minute video shows that the two phones have several characteristics in common, but in a way slightly odd.

Despite the fact that I can barely read what appears during the video, it shows the golden iPhone X never released. It is very likely that Apple canceled this model at the last minute, since campaigns had been created with it.

The mysterious AirPower advertisement

The AirPower was canceled and Apple never mentioned it again, but long before that, the company prepared a short video to promote the product on social media.

While people on social media think the video is fake, advertising professionals know it’s common to create mockups just to demonstrate the idea of ​​what the final video will be. Since AirPower was never released, Apple likely never finished this announcement.

It’s not very common to see how Apple campaigns are made, which is why this case study on Animoji videos presented at the 2018 Grammy Awards is so exciting.

Inside information reveals Apple’s strategy to highlight Animoji at the right time to grab public attention. The company is always on the lookout on social networks and also in the press to see how people will react to campaigns. There is also a nice video that shows how Animoji in ads are animated.

The list of other incredible things you can find in The Unofficial Apple Archive is long, and I recommend checking it out here. And if you enjoy the content as much as I do, it’s worth making a donation to help Sam keep the website up and running.

Which campaigns have you enjoyed the most? Let us know in the comments below.

Special thanks to Sam for sharing the videos with us.

