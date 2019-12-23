Here are all the Utah Ute named for an All-America team

This year's Utah football team, with many prospects in the NFL draft, is undoubtedly one of the most talented the program has seen and Ute fans will wonder for many years how far the team could have come without tripping over the Pac-12 Championship. .
Zack Moss broke records, Tyler Huntley was one of the best quarterbacks in the Pac-12 and one of the most efficient quarterbacks in the country, Brant Kuithe emerged as a key offensive weapon and Bradlee Anae, Jaylon Johnson, Leki Fotu and Julian Blackmon led a solid Utah defense throughout the year.
Those seven players have been singled out as some of the best in the country, as illustrated by an ingenious graphic produced by Utah Football.
Here are the All-America selections, broken down by player, with a link to the full All-America list of each source.
Bradlee Anae
1st team
Illustrated Sports
Bleach Report
Sport News
Walter Camp
USA Today
AFCA (Association of American Football Coaches)
ESPN
FWAA (Football Writers Association of America)
2nd team
The athletic
CBS Sports
3rd team
Associated Press
Jaylon Johnson
2nd team
Illustrated Sports
Associated Press
Walter Camp
USA Today
3rd team
Professional football approach
Leki Fotu
2nd team
Walter Camp
FWAA (Football Writers Association of America)
3rd team
Associated Press
Julian Blackmon
1st team
Professional football approach
Illustrated Sports
The athletic
2nd team
Associated Press
USA Today
AFCA (Association of American Football Coaches)
Zack Moss
1st team
Professional football approach
2nd team
CBS Sports
FWAA (Football Writers Association of America)
3rd team
Associated Press
Tyler huntley
3rd team
Professional football approach
Brant Kuithe
3rd team
Professional football approach
So many honors across America it was hard to keep track!
