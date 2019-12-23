Here are all the Utah Ute named for an All-America team

Loading...

This year's Utah football team, with many prospects in the NFL draft, is undoubtedly one of the most talented the program has seen and Ute fans will wonder for many years how far the team could have come without tripping over the Pac-12 Championship. .

Zack Moss broke records, Tyler Huntley was one of the best quarterbacks in the Pac-12 and one of the most efficient quarterbacks in the country, Brant Kuithe emerged as a key offensive weapon and Bradlee Anae, Jaylon Johnson, Leki Fotu and Julian Blackmon led a solid Utah defense throughout the year.

Those seven players have been singled out as some of the best in the country, as illustrated by an ingenious graphic produced by Utah Football.

Here are the All-America selections, broken down by player, with a link to the full All-America list of each source.

Bradlee Anae

1st team

Illustrated Sports

Bleach Report

Sport News

Walter Camp

USA Today

AFCA (Association of American Football Coaches)

ESPN

FWAA (Football Writers Association of America)

2nd team

The athletic

CBS Sports

3rd team

Associated Press

Jaylon Johnson

2nd team

Illustrated Sports

Associated Press

Walter Camp

USA Today

3rd team

Professional football approach

Leki Fotu

2nd team

Walter Camp

FWAA (Football Writers Association of America)

3rd team

Associated Press

Julian Blackmon

1st team

Professional football approach

Illustrated Sports

The athletic

2nd team

Associated Press

USA Today

AFCA (Association of American Football Coaches)

Zack Moss

1st team

Professional football approach

2nd team

CBS Sports

FWAA (Football Writers Association of America)

3rd team

Associated Press

Tyler huntley

3rd team

Professional football approach

Brant Kuithe

3rd team

Professional football approach

So many honors across America it was hard to keep track!

A practical guide of our players who were named All-Americans and to what points of sale: pic.twitter.com/toHwqWecoH

– Utah Football (@Utah_Football) December 22, 2019