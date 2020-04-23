Here are all the shows you can watch on Netflix in May

(Photo by: The CW)

We are all going to watch a lot of shows and movies Netflix and other streaming services in the near future and now we see what will be added to our list of things to see next month.

Netflix offers all the new shows and movies coming to the service in May, including season 4 of Riverdale, Ace Ventura: Pet Detective, the Underworld series and much more.

Read more: See how TikTok users get nostalgic with a Simple Plan challenge

Check below for everything that comes to Netflix next month and what the service is leaving.

May 1

All day and night

Almost happy

Get in

To go! To go! Cory Carson: The Chrissy

Half of it

Hollywood

During the night

Medici: The Magnificent: Part 2

Mrs. Serial Killer

Reckoning: Season 1

Ace Ventura: Pet Detective

Back to the future

Back to the Future Part II

Read more: Watch the offspring cover a song that Joe Exotic pretended to write

Charlie and the Chocolate Factory

Cracked Up, The Darrell Hammond Story

Thief shelter

For colored girls

Fun with Dick & Jane

I am divine

Jarhead

Jarhead 2: Field of Fire

Jarhead 3: The Siege

Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa

Masha and the Bear: Season 4

Material

Monthly Girls’ Nozaki Kun: Season 1

Sinister

Song of the sea

The Curious Case of Benjamin Button

The Heartbreak Kid

The patriot

Thomas & Friends: Marvelous Machinery: A New Arrival

Thomas & Friends: Marvelous Machinery: World of Tomorrow

Thomas & Friends: Thomas and the Royal Engine

Underworld

Underworld: Evolution

Underworld Rise of the Lycans

Urban cowboy

What a girl wants

Willy Wonka & the chocolate factory

May 2

Arctic dogs

5th of May

Jerry Seinfeld: 23 hours to kill

6 May

Workin ‘Moms: Season 4

May 7

Scissor Seven: Season 2

May 8th

18 regali

Chico Bon Bon: Monkey with a tool belt

Dead to Me: Season 2

The Eddy

The Hollow: Season 2

House at the end of the street

Restaurants on the Edge: Season 2

Rust Valley Restorers: Season 2

Valeria

The 9th of May

Charmed: Season 2

Grey’s Anatomy: Season 16

11 May

Bordertown: Season 3

Have a Good Trip: Adventures in Psychedelics

Taste through media

May 12th

Where: great stories

Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy Vs. the minister

13 May

The wrong Missy

May 14

Riverdale: season 4

15 May

Chichipatos

District 9

I love you crazy

Inhuman sources

Magic for Humans: Season 3

She-Ra and the Princesses of Power: Season 5

White lines

May 16

La reina de Indias en el conquistador

Public enemies

United 93

May 17

Soul Surfer

May 18

The Big Flower Fight

May 19th

Patton Oswalt: I Love Everything

Sweet magnolias

Trumbo

May 20th

Ben Platt Live From Radio City Music Hall

The Flash: Season 6

Rebelión de los Godinez

May 22nd

Control Z

History 101

Just go ahead with it

THE LOVEBIRDS

Sell ​​Sunset: Season 2

Trailer Park Boys: The Animated Series: Season 2

May 23

Dynasty: Season 3

May 25

Ne Zha

Norm of the North: Family Vacation

Uncut gemstones

May 26

Hannah Gadsby: Douglas

27th of May

I’m not here anymore

The Lincoln lawyer

the 28th of May

Dorohedoro

La corazonada

May 29

Space Force

Somebody Feed Phil: Season 3

May 31

High Strung Free Dance

What goes away:

May 1

John Carter

15 May

Unlimited

The place behind the Pines

May 17

Royal Pains, seasons 1-8

May 18

Scandal, seasons 1-7

May 19th

Black Snake Moan

Carriers

Evolution

The First Wives Club

It takes two

Love, Rosie

She’s out of my league

What does Gilbert Grape eat

Young adult

Yours, mine and ours

May 25

Bitten, seasons 1-3

30th of May

Bob Ross: Beauty Is Everywhere, collection 1

May 31

Austin Powers in Goldmember

Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery

Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me

Dear John

Final destination

The final destination

Final destination 2

Final destination 3

Ghosts of Girlfriends Past

Looney Tunes: Back in Action

My girlfriend

The Naked Gun 2½: The Smell of Fear

The Naked Gun: From the Files of Police Squad!

Breakout

Red Dawn

Richie Rich

What do you think of what will change on Netflix in May? Let us know in the comments below.

See More: Lollapalooza ends the weekend with Slash, (Sandy) Alex G and more

Bayonne