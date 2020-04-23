Here are all the shows you can watch on Netflix in May

(Photo by: The CW)
We are all going to watch a lot of shows and movies Netflix and other streaming services in the near future and now we see what will be added to our list of things to see next month.
Netflix offers all the new shows and movies coming to the service in May, including season 4 of Riverdale, Ace Ventura: Pet Detective, the Underworld series and much more.
Check below for everything that comes to Netflix next month and what the service is leaving.
May 1
All day and night
Almost happy
Get in
To go! To go! Cory Carson: The Chrissy
Half of it
Hollywood
During the night
Medici: The Magnificent: Part 2
Mrs. Serial Killer
Reckoning: Season 1
Ace Ventura: Pet Detective
Back to the future
Back to the Future Part II
Charlie and the Chocolate Factory
Cracked Up, The Darrell Hammond Story
Thief shelter
For colored girls
Fun with Dick & Jane
I am divine
Jarhead
Jarhead 2: Field of Fire
Jarhead 3: The Siege
Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa
Masha and the Bear: Season 4
Material
Monthly Girls’ Nozaki Kun: Season 1
Sinister
Song of the sea
The Curious Case of Benjamin Button
The Heartbreak Kid
The patriot
Thomas & Friends: Marvelous Machinery: A New Arrival
Thomas & Friends: Marvelous Machinery: World of Tomorrow
Thomas & Friends: Thomas and the Royal Engine
Underworld
Underworld: Evolution
Underworld Rise of the Lycans
Urban cowboy
What a girl wants
Willy Wonka & the chocolate factory
May 2
Arctic dogs
5th of May
Jerry Seinfeld: 23 hours to kill
6 May
Workin ‘Moms: Season 4
May 7
Scissor Seven: Season 2
May 8th
18 regali
Chico Bon Bon: Monkey with a tool belt
Dead to Me: Season 2
The Eddy
The Hollow: Season 2
House at the end of the street
Restaurants on the Edge: Season 2
Rust Valley Restorers: Season 2
Valeria
The 9th of May
Charmed: Season 2
Grey’s Anatomy: Season 16
11 May
Bordertown: Season 3
Have a Good Trip: Adventures in Psychedelics
Taste through media
May 12th
Where: great stories
Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy Vs. the minister
13 May
The wrong Missy
May 14
Riverdale: season 4
15 May
Chichipatos
District 9
I love you crazy
Inhuman sources
Magic for Humans: Season 3
She-Ra and the Princesses of Power: Season 5
White lines
May 16
La reina de Indias en el conquistador
Public enemies
United 93
May 17
Soul Surfer
May 18
The Big Flower Fight
May 19th
Patton Oswalt: I Love Everything
Sweet magnolias
Trumbo
May 20th
Ben Platt Live From Radio City Music Hall
The Flash: Season 6
Rebelión de los Godinez
May 22nd
Control Z
History 101
Just go ahead with it
THE LOVEBIRDS
Sell Sunset: Season 2
Trailer Park Boys: The Animated Series: Season 2
May 23
Dynasty: Season 3
May 25
Ne Zha
Norm of the North: Family Vacation
Uncut gemstones
May 26
Hannah Gadsby: Douglas
27th of May
I’m not here anymore
The Lincoln lawyer
the 28th of May
Dorohedoro
La corazonada
May 29
Space Force
Somebody Feed Phil: Season 3
May 31
High Strung Free Dance
What goes away:
May 1
John Carter
15 May
Unlimited
The place behind the Pines
May 17
Royal Pains, seasons 1-8
May 18
Scandal, seasons 1-7
May 19th
Black Snake Moan
Carriers
Evolution
The First Wives Club
It takes two
Love, Rosie
She’s out of my league
What does Gilbert Grape eat
Young adult
Yours, mine and ours
May 25
Bitten, seasons 1-3
30th of May
Bob Ross: Beauty Is Everywhere, collection 1
May 31
Austin Powers in Goldmember
Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery
Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me
Dear John
Final destination
The final destination
Final destination 2
Final destination 3
Ghosts of Girlfriends Past
Looney Tunes: Back in Action
My girlfriend
The Naked Gun 2½: The Smell of Fear
The Naked Gun: From the Files of Police Squad!
Breakout
Red Dawn
Richie Rich
What do you think of what will change on Netflix in May? Let us know in the comments below.
Bayonne