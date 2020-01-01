Here are all the data we obtained from the strangest cars on the Internet for sale in 2019

Loading...

Søren Kierkegaard, the Danish philosopher, affirmed that “life can only be understood backwards; but it must be lived forward. "As we move towards a new year and decade, it is a good philosophy to look back at all the cars, trucks and bicycles we judge at Nice Price or Crack Pipe in 2019.

Now, it should be noted that there is no record that Kierkegaard (born: 1813, died: 1855) has driven, does not even own any type of car. It was unlikely that it was our daily contest that he referred to with his bon-mot regarding life. Still, I'm running with that!

This is the third year that we recapitulate Nice Price or Crack Pipe, and it will also be the third year that I notice that none of this would happen if it weren't for all of you, fabulous people. From the excellent comments of each day to the advice he sends me to the contestants, Jalops moves evenly. Thanks for being so cool.

For those who are not familiar, and I am not judging them, this is how Nice Price or Crack Pipe works: every morning from Monday to Friday I give you an ad for a vehicle that is currently available for sale, I give you the model details and maybe the ad, and then I release it to vote on the price using its incredible knowledge of the consumer and the experts.

Over the course of the year, that results in many cars to consider, voting buttons to press, comments to offer and a ton of other data to evaluate. Let's go deeper into all that now.

Round 1: The big numbers

To say that we saw a lot of ads would be an understatement, and if you are somehow familiar with my writing style, you know that I am not a great underestimate. In fact, we watched and voted an incredible 247 ads. Those announcements generated 2,249,137 phenomenal votes and were backed by 54,741 comments in those publications. Obviously, I never have to remind any of you to show your work!

Everyone keeps coming back for their daily dose of NPoCP as well. At the end of the year, we had 9,577,600 page views in all Nice Price or Crack Pipe publications from January 1 to December 20.

And yes, I realize that I am skipping last week's entries. That is just my laziness, since I had to take time to compile and then deliver all the information below. Needless to say, the small group of missing candidates would not have skewed the numbers terribly.

In addition, the total dollars for this year's contests was $ 3,783,166. As a reference, that is a small increase from last year's total. You know, inflation and everything.

But we don't stay there. We have much more to overcome.

Round 2: The Nations

The table above indicates the manufacturer's house and not necessarily the nation of construction for our various candidates. That means that while there were a lot of cars coming from Germany (57), Japan (69) and the good United States (77), those cars and trucks could have been built in remote places like Mexico, Slovakia, or anywhere another distant market to which the automotive companies send old machine tools.

This year we saw the inclusion of Korea and Norway (the Think Electric), and little representation of France. That may change in the future as Fiat and PSA merge both their companies and their product lines.

Round 3: The Decades

There is something innately satisfying in a bell curve and we have a fairly solid example this year, which leans appreciably towards the more modern era. The 90s provided most of our candidates, with the Aughts just behind. The 80s still exceeded our current decade and, since we are heading for a new one, I can probably reuse that phrase next year.

Round 4: Prices

As I pointed out, this year we analyzed cars, trucks and bicycles worth $ 3,783,166. If I had the money to buy them all … well, I would need a very large garage. Alternatively, you could spend around that amount on a car garage for a single Koenigsegg Jesko. Which path should you choose?

This year, the difference between the lowest and highest selling price for our candidates was greater than in any previous year, or at least in the two that I have watched so far.

The cheapest candidate we saw was a 1987 Alfa Romeo Spider Veloce that needed a lot of work but only required $ 500 to roll up his sleeves. Surprisingly, only 65 percent of you felt it was a good idea. I'm sorry, Alpha.

The most expensive wheelset we considered was a 1983 De Tomaso Pantera GTS who once called Carroll Shelby his father. That source was enough for the seller to ask for the staggering sum of $ 249,900 for the car. I think it is still in the market today, which makes sense since it was rejected by 73 percent of you. Interestingly, those two extremes, high and low, were Italian.

Our average for the year was $ 15,316, or approximately what we received in that payment for breach of Equifax data.

Round 5: The Vows

You know, we wouldn't bother having this party if it wasn't for all of you playing at home. The daily vote is what makes it worth doing, and this year we had tons of votes. We do not use any type of electoral college, so everything depends on you too.

Everyone voted more than two and a quarter million times over the course of the year, and I imagine that your finger should be tired after all that. That number is also approximately 23 percent of total mail traffic, which is quite good for electoral participation.

Of all those, we saw 117 victories in Nice Price and 130 losses in Crack Pipe. The average vote of those wins was 66.86 percent, while the fallen reached 69.12 percent. I don't know what that means, other than that we get very close to 66.6 on one of those sides. Try again, satan!

Our biggest winner of all, arriving with a surprising 95 percent consensus, was a $ 2,900 1975 Triumph Spitfire that we saw in September. Man, I would still like to have that one.

The narrowest victory was obtained by the BMW 325i convertible of 1988, which screamed with only 50.2 percent of you, giving its approval at its price of $ 2,999.

The big loser? Why that is another Bimmer, although obviously one lives in the ingenious protection program, since he was wearing a body that tried to emulate a Shelby Cobra.

That Z3 1.9 didn't fool anyone, and with $ 28,000, 94.46 percent of you didn't have their price either.

The 2001 Toyota Sequoia we saw in April saw the closest loss, with a narrow 50.9 percent reduction in the negative. Perhaps it is true that it is better to have NPOCP and lose than to have never had NPOCP.

The biggest winners of votes, both winners and losers, were, as expected, also popular publications in other ways. Later we will see more about that.

The most worthy votes were for the Tesla Model S 2013 that we considered in June. He obtained a total of 31,781 votes for his price of $ 29,900, with 62.3 percent of those who won.

As for the big votes that are lost, the huge Ford F650 Super Duty 2006 that we considered in March filled the bill. Requests for that $ 50,000 truck got 23,433 votes, of which an equally huge 75.41 percent was Crack Pipe.

Round 6: The stripes

As we have seen, the year was full of winners and losers in almost the same proportion. However, that does not mean that there were no times when things seemed to go one way or another in an alarming sequence. Eventually, things always change, but that gives us what I like to call "the stripes."

Here are the longest races of winners and losers.

Victories: We had a run of six straight wins in May. I guess Springtime really makes everyone's hearts become more affectionate.

Are here:

That streak was broken with a 1997 Subaru Legacy GT car that at $ 8,997 fell at a loss of 81.34%.

The longest losing streak, the one in the Phillies Fil61, occurred in July, when the summer heat had obviously begun to take its toll. Surprisingly, this seven-inning streak also starts with a Benz.

Here we go:

Fortunately for us, after that, we saw a 1988 Toyota Corolla FX16 that, with only $ 2,500, generated a narrow savings of 51.36 percent. Man, is there something that an old Corolla can't do?

Round 7: The most popular car of 2019

We had a good year together and most of our candidates seemed to increase their interest or inconvenience. However, we can only have one big winner. Basically, I don't like ties.

That was not a problem this year as one candidate stood out above the rest. Maybe as expected, it was a Tesla. Yes, we will have to give Elon this too. No, I'm not happy with that either.

In any case, the June 2013 Tesla Model S reached all the most important milestones of the year. It was, with more than 401,000 visits, the most visited NPoCP publication of the year. As we saw earlier, he also obtained the highest number of votes, with 19,736 of his 31,781 totals for his victory. With 519 comments, it was also the most commented publication of the year. That is a lot to win.

You know, I would say we were all winners this year. I mean, except for the poor guy who bought that pristine $ 15,000 Volvo V70R that we presented in October. Apparently, the car broke down on the way home from the purchase. Oh man, sorry for that, friend.

For the rest of us, however, it seems we have dodged many bullets. And I hope that the daily function of NPoCP will help everyone to continue doing so in the future. We will be back in 2020 to make sure that keeps happening.

