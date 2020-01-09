Here are all the canceled TV shows that will not return in 2020

Loading...

The television stations announce which programs have been canceled for the new year.

The fans said goodbye to their beloved Supernatural after the fifteenth and final season of The CW aired.

ABC will not renew the Grand Hotel and Reef Break while Fox canceled Beverly Hills 90210. NBC’s Bluff City Law and The InBetween will not be returning.

Freeform has canceled Marvel’s Cape & Dagger after two seasons and Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists after one season. HBO canceled Ballers after 5 seasons, while crashing ended after 3.

The streaming giants received numerous cancellations. Hulu has canceled I Love You, America and the restart of Veronica Mars. Amazon will not renew Forever or Patriot. CBS All Access canceled Strange Angel after 2 seasons.

Netflix has canceled more than a handful of shows on its list. After just one season, Chambers, The Curious Creations by Christine McConnell, Daybreak, The Good Cop and No Good Nick were canceled. After three seasons, Santa Clarita Diet, Travelers and Designated Survivor were not renewed. Marvel shows that Daredevil, Iron Fist, Jessica Jones, Luke Cage and The Punisher have all been exterminated. American Vandal was also canceled after two seasons.