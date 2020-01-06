Here are all of the US troops deployed to the Middle East amid tensions with Iran

Loading...

Soldiers from the 173rd Airborne Brigade Combat Team are reportedly being deployed to the Middle East as part of ongoing preparations for increasing Iranian aggression in the region.

“We have brigade forces deployed to defend US personnel and property as directed,” Maj. Chris Bradley spokesman Maj. Chris Bradley told Stars and Stripes. European Command and Army Europe spokesmen did not immediately respond to Task & Purpose’s request for comment.

The 173rd ABCT is a rapid reaction force based in Vicenza, Italy. You will join thousands of troops that are already stationed or preparing for them, including:

A spokeswoman for the U.S. Central Command refused to provide Task & Purpose with a full list of U.S. military units stationed in the region if Iran retaliated against the death of Maj. Gen. Qasem Soleimani, former chief of the Revolutionary Guard of the Islamic Guard, Corps initiates Elite Quds Force.

“We will not be talking about armed forces flowing into or out of the US Central Command at this time,” said Army Maj. Beth Riordan.

The military structure currently has no operational name, said Riordan.

Iran and its deputies in the Middle East have vowed to attack US military personnel and bases to avenge the US airstrike that killed Soleimani on Friday.

“No American military staff, no American political center, no American military base, no American ship will be safe,” said Iran-Maj. General Hossein Dehghan in an interview with CNN on Sunday.

Iraqi lawmakers voted on Sunday to expel US troops from the country. However, the resolution is non-binding, which means that the Prime Minister would have to take further steps to complete the move.