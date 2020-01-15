Here are a number of names for spaceships and warships that may offend famous people a bit

While I’m out and about doing my own business, I often see a burning mattress on some bike wheels that is pushed in front of my car and blocks my progress. Then I am approached by a lot of people who pull me out of the car window, stick it to a wall and ask me to give them names for fictional spaceships or conventional naval ships. They usually want names that may be a little offensive to famous people or just a little off-putting. I always try my best, and to minimize the burning mattresses that I encounter, I want to provide everyone with such a list of ship names. Sounds good?

These names should be equally suitable for spaceships or ocean-going ships in your stories, scripts, personal reveries or video game sagas. Some have been specified as spacecraft or ocean liners, but most should be interchangeable.

I have tried to categorize them so that you can find the ship name that suits you more easily. I usually want to name the ships and then name the larger class of ships to which they belong, along with a simple description of the type of ship.

Vessels named for celebrities with a slightly offensive relationship with other celebrities are always mixed with:

USS Prudhomme, a heavy Deluise-class cruiser

USS Busey, a Nolte-class warship

USS Paxton, a Pullman-class frigate

HMS Knightly, a fast attack ship of the Portman class

Containers with names for contrast-based jokes, sometimes at the expense of one person

USS Nathan Lane, a murder class destroyer

HMS Disembowler, a love game of the cuddle class

USS Tila Tequila, a Sanity-class research ship

AOT Greta Thunberg, a carefree class oil tanker

HMS Boris Johnson, a Groomed-class hospital ship

Only brutal or raw

USS Stephen Miller, a Fucknut-class sewage tanker

SS Martin Shkreli, a Shitstain class target

USS Lena Dunham, an Insufferable class barge

USS Elon Musk, an unsafe self-enlargement orbital platform

SS Chevy Vega, an artificial reef

Now they’re stupid

USS Sudsy Monkey, a heavily armed Maytag-class laundry ship

HMS Tenderarea, a submersible class Infected

SS Wildfire, an Equus-class high-speed horse transporter

USS Floatygiggle, a Chucklenub-class high-security clown prison ship

CSS Dampdiapers, a Pampers-class waste management submarine