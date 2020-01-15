Here are a number of names for spaceships and warships that may offend famous people a bit

While I’m out and about doing my own business, I often see a burning mattress on some bike wheels that is pushed in front of my car and blocks my progress. Then I am approached by a lot of people who pull me out of the car window, stick it to a wall and ask me to give them names for fictional spaceships or conventional naval ships. They usually want names that may be a little offensive to famous people or just a little off-putting. I always try my best, and to minimize the burning mattresses that I encounter, I want to provide everyone with such a list of ship names. Sounds good?
These names should be equally suitable for spaceships or ocean-going ships in your stories, scripts, personal reveries or video game sagas. Some have been specified as spacecraft or ocean liners, but most should be interchangeable.
I have tried to categorize them so that you can find the ship name that suits you more easily. I usually want to name the ships and then name the larger class of ships to which they belong, along with a simple description of the type of ship.
Vessels named for celebrities with a slightly offensive relationship with other celebrities are always mixed with:
USS Prudhomme, a heavy Deluise-class cruiser
USS Busey, a Nolte-class warship
USS Paxton, a Pullman-class frigate
HMS Knightly, a fast attack ship of the Portman class
Containers with names for contrast-based jokes, sometimes at the expense of one person
USS Nathan Lane, a murder class destroyer
HMS Disembowler, a love game of the cuddle class
USS Tila Tequila, a Sanity-class research ship
AOT Greta Thunberg, a carefree class oil tanker
HMS Boris Johnson, a Groomed-class hospital ship
Only brutal or raw
USS Stephen Miller, a Fucknut-class sewage tanker
SS Martin Shkreli, a Shitstain class target
USS Lena Dunham, an Insufferable class barge
USS Elon Musk, an unsafe self-enlargement orbital platform
SS Chevy Vega, an artificial reef
Now they’re stupid
USS Sudsy Monkey, a heavily armed Maytag-class laundry ship
HMS Tenderarea, a submersible class Infected
SS Wildfire, an Equus-class high-speed horse transporter
USS Floatygiggle, a Chucklenub-class high-security clown prison ship
CSS Dampdiapers, a Pampers-class waste management submarine