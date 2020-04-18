Here are 20 punk and metal songs you can easily learn on guitar

(Photo by: Kelly Sikkema / Unsplash)

While people will be stuck at home in the near future, picking up new skills and hobbies has been top priority. If you’ve ever had a guitar that just collected dust in the corner of your closet and you never had the time to really learn, the world has given us all the opportunity to do just that. We are here to help you make some suggestions on which songs to start with.

We’re not going to break down how we play different guitar techniques or what all the technical aspects of guitar equipment mean, but it will clear up any confusion if you’re just not sure which songs are achievable at the start of your journey beyond “Hot Cross Buns.”

Read more: Discover for yourself why Puddle Of Mudd’s Nirvana cover attracts attention

Check below for 20 punk, metal and rock songs you can learn as a beginner to intermediate guitarist.

My Chemical Romance – “Teenagers”

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=k6EQAOmJrbw (/ embed)

A lot of My chemical romance songs would be a good place to start for a beginner guitarist, but since “Teenagers” was one of their biggest hits and fairly simplistic, we thought it would be a good starting point for new players. The course is a lot of fun to play through and should only take a little bit of time, even for the most rudimentary players.

Metallica – “For whom the bell rings”

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eeqGuaAl6Ic (/ embed)

Metallica songs provide some good techniques for beginners to master things while offering something fun and a bit challenging to learn. ‘For Whom The Bell Tolls’ has some great single-note riffs to build finger power initially, while you have that classic Metallica crunch for building up palm muting and down picking techniques.

Avenged Sevenfold – “Unholy Confessions”

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=I-QaFWURsMU (/ embed)

Avenged Sevenfold“Unholy Confessions” has become one of the favorite songs for beginning metal guitarists since its release. The track has a touch of complexity and is still simplistic, so while it may not be the very first song you can learn, once you understand the absolute basics of guitar playing it is a good springboard.

Sepultura – “Refuse / Resist”

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6ODNxy3YOPU (/ embed)

Thrash metal often involves a lot of technical and complex solos, but the core riffs of old-school bands that have been beaten together are fairly easy to master. Sepultura are a great example of this, as “Refuse / Resist” offers some fun grooves and fast riffs to learn, while it’s good enough for everyone to get it right.

Green Day – “Basket Case”

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NUTGr5t3MoY (/ embed)

When you first pick up a guitar, Green day are a solid band to dive into as their songs are worth learning while easy to understand in a relatively short time frame. Forget everything the 60-year-old guitar shop employee pressures you to learn Dark purple or Led Zeppelin. Basket Case will be a lot more fun to peck through as you try to wrap your head around the base.

Slayer – “Raining Blood”

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=z8ZqFlw6hYg (/ embed)

Sure, learning the solos in ‘Raining Blood’ probably won’t come across as well for a novice player, but if you focus on the rhythmic parts of the song, it has a lot to offer in terms of skill building. Killer riffs are easy to learn, but hard to master, so when you get to the point where you want to work on speed, this song should be one of the first metal players are looking for.

Misfits – “Astro Zombies”

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HZJPPOLBDcc (/ embed)

Punch numbers are the best place for any guitarist to learn simple techniques such as downpicking, power chords and palm cushioning. Misfits have a whole catalog that beginners can learn without too much effort. The tracks are fun to play and “Astro Zombies” gives people the opportunity to practice quickly finding their way around the fretboard without concentrating too much on other skills.

Nirvana – “Heart-shaped box”

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UThKn_TmfmM (/ embed)

Nirvana feel like a given to many novice players to start their journey considering how easy most songs are, while also being iconic folk songs for everyone in punk or rock music. “Heart-Shaped Box” is a fun song to learn early on, especially for understanding chord structures and how they can be used beyond a simple strumming of all six strings simultaneously.

Radiohead – Creep “

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XFkzRNyygfk (/ embed)

Barre chords are an important aspect of guitar learning and can be quite tricky until you have built up enough finger power to hold all six strings in a key position. RadioheadCreep is a great way to learn how to do this, as it is based almost entirely on harsh chords, making it a solid number to pick up on that technique.

Killswitch Engage – “My Curse“

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iPW9AbRMwFU (/ embed)

It may take more time to reach people in the beginning. While it doesn’t sound as easy as you might think, Killswitch Engage“My Curse” is a great song to practice at the beginning of your guitar playing career. The track does have some tricky parts indeed, so it might not be the absolute first track you go to, but with some effort it can be added to the beginner repertoire early on.

Black Sabbath – “Paranoid”

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0qanF-91aJo (/ embed)

Black Sabbath will forever be one of the first bands a guitarist hears as a recommendation to start with, and with good reason. A song like ‘Paranoid’ offers some simplistic yet fun guitar riffs to play while learning the basics you need to get beyond the first stage of playing. Moreover, the solo is not Which difficult, and it’s a strong one to start with to understand the differences between rhythm parts and lead parts.

Bring Me The Horizon – “Chelsea Smile”

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=j4XVbfDb-NI (/ embed)

You have to put your guitar down to play ‘Chelsea Smile’, but this Bring me the horizon track is a solid jam to tear through early. The song has some simple riffs with a few notes that will help you stretch those fingers a little further over the fingerboard while keeping it nice enough to play all the time.

Alexandria questions – “Another bottle down”

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XGnX1d3sLqc (/ embed)

Ask Alexandria are a fantastic introductory metalcore band in which guitarists can launch their playing. Their songs are quite simple, and although “Another Bottle Down” technically needs a tremolo bar like a Floyd Rose for selected riffs, the vast majority of the song can be picked up early in the learning process.

Black Flag – “Nervous Breakdown”

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=302oEzSPCqE (/ embed)

As mentioned earlier, old-school punk is a great place to start, and Black flag songs are very easy, fun and quick to learn. “Nervous Breakdown” is a staple of punk history, so where better to start while acquiring a new skill?

System of a down – “Sugar”

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5vBGOrI6yBk (/ embed)

There are many System of a down songs a beginner could jump on, but “Sugar” is an easy choice with its heavy chord bashing and quirky one-note riffs. The song is a solid start for the metal fans of the world, and it is an iconic song that you will revisit for years to come once you’ve captured it.

As I Lay Dying – “94 Hours”

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=msa_aVIs2y4 (/ embed)

If you’re looking for a good way to go beyond the absolute easiest of guitar techniques and want to stay within metal, “94 Hours” has some easy techniques to start branching out into medium territory. The pull-off riffs and simple harmonics punctuate the whole While I was dying track gives something more complex to break in and makes you sound more competent than you actually are.

Suicidal tendencies – “subliminal”

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aent-o3n5-Y (/ embed)

Suicidal tendencies have broken away from simplistic songwriting in early hardcore punk through insanely complex solos, but the basic structure of their rhythms is a great way to build up speed while working on skipping strings and bashing chords. Subliminal is a song that people can pick up early on as they develop their skills and bounce between speed and delayed riffs, allowing people to endure change.

Mötley Crüe – “Shout At The Devil”

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tftf6fA9Gc8 (/ embed)

If you remember jumping on your PlayStation 2 or Xbox to play Guitar Hero, you will remember Motley Crue“Shout At The Devil” came early in the game and showed itself as a fairly simplistic track. That will hold up if you trade in the plastic for wood, because it’s a great beginner’s song to learn, and even the solos on the court should be manageable.

Hatebreed – “Smash Your Enemies”

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wv4CRI1p9IA (/ embed)

There’s a reason all of your favorite local hardcore bands love to cover Hatebreed, and it’s not just because they are one of the best bands in the genre. Their songs are rock hard and fun to play, but above all simple. “Smash Your Enemies” is a great example of a track you can practice while learning about chords, tremolo picking and song structure.

Rise Against – “Re-Education (Through Labor)”

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QnbvOi4SpSk (/ embed)

If you are looking for a punk song to learn fast but want something more modern, Stand up against have you covered. “Re-Education (Through Labor)” is not only a catchy track, it is also a fun and easy song to learn when you dive into guitar playing while playing some fun chords.