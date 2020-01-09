Here are 15 reasons to book a flight with Alaska Airlines

Loading...

According to bloomberg.com, many people who have used Alaska Airlines are very happy with it, which is really something, because there are many airlines that are very pleasant and popular.

There are many reasons why this airline is currently so popular with people. One of those reasons is the fact that they don’t waste much time bringing people to their desired locations, something that many other well-known airlines have had problems with in the past.

Alaska Airlines is not as big as some other airlines that people know and love (or dislike), but it is certainly becoming quite popular. Here are a few reasons why travelers should book a flight with this increasingly popular airline.

15 Check-in is not complicated or unpleasant

IG

Checking in must be a smooth process, but there are airlines that are known to make it complicated. According to tripadvisor.com, this airline is not one of them. Customers claim that the entire process is very simple with Alaska Airlines, which is really a good thing for people who are planning to fly.

14 They are very helpful for people with health problems

IG

People always need some extra attention if they have health problems on an airplane, but that doesn’t always happen. But according to tripadvisor.com, the employees who work for this airline are very helpful to those who need some special care, which is always a good thing.

13 Some customers never have a problem when they fly with this airline

IG

Usually even the most loyal customer of an airline can indicate a time when they had a problem. But according to tripadvisor.com that is very difficult to do when it comes to Alaska Airlines. This seems like a really good airline, because there are few bad reviews about it.

12 The flight attendants have a great attitude

IG

According to tripadvisor.com, the employees who work for this place have a great attitude, making them look much more professional than those who work for other airlines. Only this is something that could bring many more people to Alaska Airlines, because being friendly is really good for business.

11 They are efficient when it comes to missing luggage

IG

Sometimes things are lost when you travel, which is inconvenient. But a big advantage of Alaska Airlines is that they are helpful when someone is missing luggage, and they don’t wait long to make sure it is found, according to tripadvisor.com. They are better than some airlines.

10 The pilots can communicate well

IG

Communication is important, especially when it comes to pilots. But there are airlines that don’t have pilots who are great at communicating with others on their planes. Fortunately, that’s not the case for those who work for Alaska Airlines, according to tripadvisor.com. They are good at it.

9 Their mileage program is pretty good

IG

For every mile a traveler spends flying with Alaska Airlines, they earn a mile on their mileage program. That’s really cool, and it’s part of what seems to make their mileage program much better than some of the others out there, according to johnnyjet.com.

8 They rarely have delays

IG

There is no traveler who can say that they enjoy delayed flights, and that is part of what makes this airline so great and popular. According to johnnyjet.com, they are good at leaving at the scheduled times, which is difficult for other airlines.

7 Some of their passengers can get pancakes from their automated pancake machine

youtube.com

Some people who choose to fly with this airline can get access to their pancake machine, according to johnnyjet.com. It’s hard not to love a place with a machine that produces delicious pancakes, and travelers should definitely try it if they get the chance.

6 Customers can print luggage tags at home

IG

Alaska Airlines gets some brownie points from travelers because they are very handy. According to johnnyjet.com, people traveling with them have the option of printing their luggage tags comfortably at home, which is a great benefit. But costs apply.

5 They are efficient when it comes to checking strollers

IG

Checking in things like prams can be a bit of a problem for parents traveling, but it’s a bit easier with Alaska Airlines, according to johnnyjet.com. They are just as quick with things like this and with checking in other things, which is a plus.

4 The employees look like they enjoy their work

IG

One thing many other airlines have is rude employees, but it seems that this is something that Alaska Airlines lacks, which is great. According to johnnyjet.com, their employees seem to treat customers well, which makes everyone’s experience really good. Having nice employees can go a long way.

3 Sockets are everywhere

IG

Many people always need a power outlet. Fortunately for them, this airline seems to have no shortage of those things. According to tripadvisor.com, there are enough sockets for everyone on an Alaska Airlines flight.

2 passengers get a lot of personal space

IG

Many airlines do not have that much space. That is even one thing that many travelers have complained about in the past. But it seems that Alaska Airlines has a lot of space, according to tripadvisor.com. This is really great for anyone who just wants to relax and stretch.

1 This airline is great for families

IG

Parents must ensure that they choose a family-friendly airline when they want to fly with their children. According to tripadvisor.com, this is the airline for them. The employees who work there know how to ensure that children and adults really have a great flight, which is always good.