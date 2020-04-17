Here are 14 beautiful tweets from a difficult week

Another week of separation, another week of separating tweets.
We all spend more time online than ever before, which means that despite * all * we still get good tweets. In fact, it took everyone in my power not to create these Best Tweets in Gossip Girl memes, a blessing at this time.
Last week I hit Twitter – OK, I kind of looked around and asked some friends – that you could find 10 great tweets. This week, I did the difficult task of choosing 14 great tweets. Why 14? Because why not?
The following is a list in no particular order. Have fun!
1. The play of how we live today
2. Well, can they ???
3. A wonderful gift
4. OK, here’s Gossip Girl’s single meme
5. OK, I lied
6. LIED AGAIN
8. I can’t be
the dying seconds of a zoom meeting, when your eyes glaze over and your smiles locked as you both make a mistake for the call to end button … can’t say
– Imogen West-Knights (@ImogenWK) April 14, 2020
9. Just look at
10. A risk to take
the danger of wearing a funny costume like this is that one day there will be a ‘boy cry wolf’ situation pic.twitter.com/eGnkX19Iee
– lewis and 1 million others (@ Lewiswbt1) April 11, 2020
11. Look at this person: chomping, living, vibing
12. Throwback
13. This octopus is really kind of an experienced photographer
14. I had never considered it before and now I look forward to it
Can someone fix this bacon packaging for long enough
– Mary H.K. Choi (@choitotheworld) April 15, 2020
