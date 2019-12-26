Here are 10 ways to ring the bell in 2020 throughout Okanagan – Okanagan

Loading...

New Year's Eve is getting closer and if you have not planned how to ring the bell in 2020, 10 events will take place in the entire Okanagan in undefined order.

Fireworks

A sparkling farewell to 2019 is a free, family-friendly celebration with fireworks in downtown Kelowna.

The eighth annual New York New Year celebration takes place in Stuart Park and the Kelowna Community Theater. The celebrations start at 6 p.m. and the fireworks start at 9 p.m.

Live music events and activity stations for children take place. Food trucks, free hot chocolate and freebies are also available on site.

Fireworks will also take place in Penticton at the Lakeside Resort.

Spend the night at Big White or SilverStar

The Big White Ski Resort will host a variety of New Year's Eve activities, as will the SilverStar Mountain Resort.

For more information on Big White's event calendar, including fireworks, click here.

More information about SilverStar, including the Torch Parade, can be found here.

Sleigh rides at O’Keefe Ranch

On the O'Keefe Ranch near Vernon, horse-drawn sleigh rides for New Year's Eve take place from 4:00 p.m. until 7.30 p.m.

The journey takes 15 minutes and takes visitors through the village on the historic ranch.

Tickets cost $ 15.75 for children between the ages of three and 17 and $ 21 for children aged 18 and over. till 21 o'clock

Kelowna pub crawl

Would you like to visit several facilities in one night without having to worry about finding a means of transportation? The 25th annual New Year’s Eve Extravaganza Pub Crawl could be your ticket.

The pub crawl promises to transport guests to four locations in buses with "epic" sound systems.

More information about pub crawl can be found here.

Rann Berry's New Years Eve gala

An eight-piece band will play hits from the 1960s, 1970s and 1980s at the Coast Capri Hotel in Kelowna.

The doors open at 8 p.m. and dancing starts at 9 p.m. until 12:30 p.m. Tickets cost $ 129 and can be purchased here.

Bust a move to Rutland

A Rockin New Years event is taking place in the Rutland Centennial Hall. The doors open at 7 p.m. and the evening ends at 1 p.m.

Click here for more.

Ring in 2020 in a winery

New Year's Eve events take place in some wineries throughout the valley. Prices and times vary depending on the event.

Ring in 2020 in a pub

Many bistros, pubs and hotels across the valley also host New Year's events. Here are some.

New Year's Eve to know

The Creekside Pub and Grille in Kelowna hosts Tremendous Trivia's third annual New Year's Eve party.

Tickets cost $ 20. The organizers state that the prizes are awarded all night. The teams are limited to eight people.

Catch a junior hockey game.

If you're a sports enthusiast, a junior hockey game is an option – but only if you live near Chase or Revelstoke.

While many junior hockey teams play in Okanagan and the surrounding regions, only two are in action this evening, both from KIJHL: the Revelstoke Grizzlies and the Chase Heat.

The Heat will host the Kamloops Storm at 5:00 p.m. in the Art Holding Memorial Arena. The Grizzlies host the Columbia Valley Rockies at 7:00 p.m. in the Revelstoke Forum.

