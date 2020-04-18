Here are 10 uncomfortable things people have seen at Disney World (According to Reddit)

Every year, there are countless people visiting Walt Disney World. For the most part, it seems that people who go there are relatively normal and just want to enjoy their vacation like everyone else. But at the same time, there are some incredibly creepy and weird things that can be seen there as well.

Many of those who were there had some very interesting stories to tell. According to grunge.com, there are some people who have seen customers trying to smuggle children into the park, among others. Some people went to Reddit to tell their weird stories about what’s going on at Disney World. Here are some of the weirdest things Disney World employees have ever seen.

10 Some people throw their favorite ashes there

There are a lot of serious creepy things in Walt Disney World. According to something that someone who once worked there posted on reddit.com, seeing a person throwing the ashes of their loved ones on some of the walks in the parks is not as unusual as it should be.

9 A man made an announcement about his wife in the castle of Cinderella and made everyone uncomfortable

Obviously, interesting things are heard when someone works in the kitchen at Cinderella’s castle. According to reddit.com, an employee heard a man announce something incredibly inappropriate for his wife at a table full of people. Then she took their children and let her sit there alone and cry.

8 A customer was a little unfit for Minnie Mouse, so Mickey had to persevere

There are some people who really flirt when they see Minnie Mouse at Disney World. According to something published on reddit.com, this caused the person dressed as Mickey to get a little defensive and stick to it. He then threatened to fight him.

7 There are people waiting to spend extra time with princesses, which is creepy

There are a lot of people who are big fans of women dressing up as famous Disney princesses, and that’s perfectly understandable. However, according to reddit.com, there are some visitors waiting to have more private time with them than they are supposed to have.

6 Some employees believe that Toontown looks very scary when it is dark

Most of the places in Disney World are fun to see during the day, when there are a lot of people there. But at night, it’s a little different. According to reddit.com, a place that looks really creepy at night when it’s dark is Toontown.

5 A member of the Castle was frightened by the loud noise of an animal made at night

There are some people who go to work at Animal Kingdom really late at night as well as early in the morning. According to reddit.com, someone was trying to do a little work when they heard a noise that was very impressive. He turned into a hippopotamus.

4 There was a couple carrying a towel as if they were babies

According to reddit.com, some people who work at Disney World have become very familiar with some people carrying a towel as if it were their child. This story is so creepy and sad, and it has become very popular in many of Disney World’s parks.

3 dinosaur noises terrified an employee on one of the walks late at night

Those who have visited Disney World probably know that listening to dinosaur noises is not uncommon. Obviously, one forgets to occasionally rotate these noises. According to reddit.com, an employee was about to leave very late at night when they started hearing these noises, which was very frightening.

2 There is a couple who discovered some very personal information they should not have known about some staff members

There are a lot of people who are regular at Disney parks, and that’s okay. However, according to reddit.com, some of the people who are regular have a lot more information than they should have, and it’s very creepy. They found some on Facebook.

1 Seeing Cast members with their costume heads a little annoying

What some people don’t think about is what it’s like to see some members of their costumes. According to reddit.com, there are some people who are a little annoyed to see their colleagues in costume breaks, as this means that the heads in their costumes were closed.

