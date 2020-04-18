Here are 10 photos of Spirit Airlines employees (apparently apprehended by a guard)

There are many very popular airlines out there, and some of them are popular for negative reasons rather than positive ones. One of these airlines seems to be Spirit Airlines, as it is known for many really awesome things. According to spectacularmag.com, they were still known as the worst airline in the United States before. But there are some good things that people tend to associate with Spirit Airlines, such as the fact that they don’t cost as much as some other airlines. A great way to see what an airline is like is to look at photos taken by others on their flights. Here are some pictures taken by people working for Spirit Airlines.

10 It seems that this man was caught shouting at people

ΙΓ

One of the good things about Spirit Airlines is that it has good employees. However, the employee in this picture does not look very handsome. He seems very angry, and he also seems to be shouting at some people on the plane.

9 These Spirit Airlines employees don’t seem ready to handle this crowd

nbcnews.com

Spirit Airlines has made some people happy. However, they have also made many people angry, and this is quite obvious in this picture. They seem to have remembered many people and were later arrested when some people started confronting them at the airport.

8 A Spirit Airlines employee appears to be dealing with a disgruntled customer in this photo

thetravel.com

It is obvious that the people in this picture are not having a great time. They seem to be talking about a very serious problem, which is really well known to Spirit Airlines employees. There are many people who have had very bad experiences with them.

7 It is quite clear that the employee in this photo is disturbing a passenger

masslive.com

Some of the people who work for Spirit Airlines are really good at handling the problems that their customers are talking about. But this does not apply to all their employees. For example, this image makes the situation worse.

6 This crew member probably didn’t expect to fight at work

nypost.com

Unfortunately, it’s not uncommon to see people engage in some intense discussion when it comes to Spirit Airlines. However, it is another thing to see some people come into a very physical battle with an employee. But that seems to be the case in this picture.

5 The employee in the back of this photo does not look very happy to be in a photo for which he was not prepared

ΙΓ

The two people in front of this picture look very happy to be on a Spirit Airlines flight. But again, the man in the background doesn’t look very happy. He doesn’t seem to be in the best of moods, which is really unfortunate.

4 These two employees talk and do not pay attention to the child

ΙΓ

Attention is a very important thing, especially when it comes to people dealing with customers. But at the same time, it does not seem that the employees in this picture are paying attention to the child or to the passengers who may need their help.

3 Clearly these women do not pay attention to anyone who may need their help

Tripadvisor.com

Being careful is a big part of being a great employee, and that’s true no matter where a person works. But it seems that the women in this picture did not receive exactly this note. This is because they seem to be preoccupied with the computers in front of them.

2 It seems that this flight attendant has a slightly unpleasant attitude

tripadvisor.com

Having a pleasant attitude is not always easy, especially when you have to deal with a group of strangers. But it’s something you should try to have if you want to keep your job. But the woman in this picture doesn’t seem to be polite to people

1 These Spirit Airlines employees seem to have caught a rather unpleasant conversation

twitter.com

Usually, people who seem to work on airplanes look quite happy and pleasant. But it seems quite obvious that the people in this picture are not so happy. It seems that all three have a very unpleasant conversation and do not look happy.

