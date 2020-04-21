Here are 10 classic songs you can play in “Animal Crossing”

It feels like everyone spends their time on social distance playing the new Animal Crossing play on the Nintendo Switch. Animal Crossing: New Horizons March 20 dropped and people have been playing it addictive ever since.

Because the game is so customizable, people have found that you can play various scene songs in the game, whether through the Town Tune feature or by letting your character jam on instruments.

Check out 10 scene songs you can play in the new Animal Crossing Below.

1. My Chemical Romance – “Welcome To The Black Parade”

welcome to the Black Parade as city tune for ACNH! from r / MyChemicalRomance

Thanks to a Reddit user, we learned that we can play this My chemical romance emo anthem during the game to keep our brand as strong as ever.

2. Fall Out Boy – “Sugar, We’re Going Down”

if you hit A on the drums fast enough you can Sugar We Going Down #AnimalCrossing #ACNH #NintendoSwitch pic.twitter.com/2PovrLoxys

– AYE AYE RONNNN 💀 (@AaronkinSkywlkr) April 15, 2020

Guitar technician and tour manager Aaron Dimatulac found that you can play this if you do it right Fall Out Boy hit drums in the game, which shows some serious skills if you ask us.

3. Green Day – “21 guns”

and as I post city vibes, here’s my city song, aka 21 Guns by @GreenDay ♥ #AnimalCrossing #ACNH #NintendoSwitch #GreenDay pic.twitter.com/f4zjaDuX9Z

– maeveactually (@maeveactually) April 16, 2020

We would be lying if we said it was not very funny to see this Animal Crossing character perfect hum “21 Guns” by Green day in the game.

4. Bowling for soup – “High School Never Ends”

instead of Song of Storms, I made Bowling for Soup’s High Town Never Ends, so every time a resident talks to me, I hear ‘the whole damn world is just as obsessed’ in the form of a beep

– Seren 🥃💕⚾️ (@UndeadSwine) March 28, 2020

Excuse us while we immediately change our own Town Tune Bowling for soup throwback track so we can hear it in ‘beep boop’ form, as one Twitter user said. There’s also ‘1985’ if you’re looking for a different classic.

5. Smash Mouth – “All Star”

My city tune is an all star #AnimalCrossing #ACNH #NintendoSwitch pic.twitter.com/bEPydf2KiP

– Eric Cunningham (@ decunningham2) March 28, 2020

It is no surprise that people immediately found a way to integrate Smash Mouth in their gaming, but that doesn’t mean we still didn’t find it hilarious.

6. Black Sabbath – “Iron Man”

also my mom: oh that’s cute, order it for me

this is my mom everyone. I also had her city voted as an iron man on the Black Sabbath

– 🍄 (@occultkin) April 8, 2020

This mom doesn’t just get cool points for playing Animal Crossing in the first place, but she nods at it too Black Sabbath in the game. And she’s not alone, because ‘Electric Funeral’ is another classic option.

7. Queen – “We Are The Champions”

#AnimalCrossing #ACNH #NintendoSwitch WE ARE THE CHAMPIONS pic.twitter.com/MV0Zn1eMUs

– Kleber FIlho (@ KleberAlmeidad1) March 27, 2020

Tune your city Queen“We Are The Champions” is an easy way to cheer up someone’s mood as they run across their island.

8. The White Stripes – “Seven Nation Army”

did I tell you the name of my AC island is Belmont and my city tune Seven Nation Army

– sammy (@xSammySeventeen) April 8, 2020

A white stripes bassline this iconic is perfect to recreate Animal Crossing form via Town Tunes, because it is so recognizable.

9. blink-182 – “Adam’s song”

I stayed up until 1:30 am to make my flag the blink-182 self-titled album cover and sing my city adams song, it was a good night #AnimalCrossingNewHorizons #ACNH # blink182 pic.twitter.com/Oi40hqWJV7

– Corey 🦦 (@OneAndOnlyOgre) April 2, 2020

This person was very committed to showing them off flashing-182 fandom in the game, and even make their Town Tune ‘Adam’s Song’. Others have even adopted “Dammit”.

10. Paramore – “Brick By Boring Brick”

I don’t know if @paramore or @yelyahwilliams cares about Animal Crossing, but my musician’s husband helped me turn Brick by Boring Brick’s “Ba da ba ba ba da ba ba da” into my town’s song create 😭 (changed to A minor) pic.twitter .com / kmkAr1Oc18

– Morgan York 🌻 (@morganyorkwrite) March 26, 2020

This Paramore fan transformed “Brick By Boring Brick” into one Animal Crossing hymn. They even shared an adorable video of it on Twitter that we’ve played more than a few times.

What is your Town Tune in Animal Crossing? Let us know in the comments below.