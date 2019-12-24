Herbal Sleeping Aid U-Dream Recalled in Canada for “Serious Health Risks” – National

Loading...

Health Canada is recalling a popular herbal sleep aid after tests have shown it contains a substance that is similar to the substance used to treat insomnia.

U-Dream Lite and U-Dream Full Night were found to contain a compound that is structurally similar to zopiclone, a pharmaceutical sedative. The substance can cause side effects such as drowsiness, dizziness, memory loss, hallucinations and abnormal sleep behavior such as sleeping driving.

Health Canada believes this can pose "serious health risks".

The recall affects a number of U-Dream products, including "Full Night Formula", "Lite" and "Half Night".

People who reacted negatively to U-Dream comment

The licenses for U-Dream products have been suspended, which means that the sale of these products in Canada is now illegal.

"Health Canada tested these products after complaints about unusual side effects – such as withdrawal symptoms and addictions – suggested that the products may contain a substance that is not on the product label," a press release said.

Health Canada urges consumers who are taking the product or who have recently taken the product to contact their doctor immediately.

"A sudden stop can lead to withdrawal symptoms," the agency said.

Consumers should also avoid driving vehicles and operating heavy machinery.

Health Canada issued the recall on December 23.

Sleeping pills for a better sleep

A month earlier, on November 21, Biotrade Canada, the Vancouver-based company behind the product, urged customers to stop using U-Dream products "until further notice" after raising concerns from Health Canada regarding an "unknown substance".

On December 17, Health Canada Biotrade drew attention to the presence of zopiclone.

A day later, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration released its public statement on the discovery of zopiclone in sleeping pills. She found that the substance was not approved in the United States.

While Biotrade claims that there are no confirmed sleep-related illnesses, a British Columbia couple recently spoke to Global News about the drug, claiming that it caused one of them to have an almost fatal heart attack.

A spokesman told Global News at the time that the company was determined to find out what had happened and that zopiclone should not be included in the herbal product.

– With files from Global News B.C.

