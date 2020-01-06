Her father, Prince Andrew, was canceled. TV stations scramble to drop Princess Beatrice's marriage

Loading...

Pressure is mounting on Princess Beatrice, the eldest daughter of Sarah Ferguson and the Duke of York, to give up all aspirations to a public element at her wedding this year, while the UK’s main commercial chain, ITV, has joined the national broadcaster of the public service, the BBC, saying that she would not plan live coverage of her marriage to the Italian real estate developer Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi.

Andrew and Sarah have been fighting for a long time for their daughters, as the only “blood princesses” of the current generation of young members of the royal family, to be given all the deference they believe is due to them.

This apparent obsession with their status reached its peak at the marriage of their youngest daughter, Eugenie, whose nuptials last year were closely inspired by the marriage of Harry and Meghan.

Largely ridiculed like a madness of grandeur, an open-air carriage ride around Windsor was even demanded by the Yorks, although this is not surprising, hardly accompanied by a crowd of cheering plebs compared to the ride in carriage which concluded the marriage of Harry and Meghan.

As part of the concern over the status of Andrew and Sarah, they also lobbied the BBC intensively to broadcast the Eugenie wedding live. The BBC refused, however, and kept its cool in the face of Yorkers’ demands.

Ultimately, the commercial channel ITV broadcast the wedding live and was rewarded by some three million viewers, so they were expected to be interested in coverage of Beatrice’s wedding.

Now, however, following Andrew’s disastrous BBC interview and the forced withdrawal from public life, it seems that even ITV is not ready to hold its nose for the pleasure of the hearings.

It was announced on Monday morning that the channel would not erase after all its calendar for Beatrice’s wedding, which is expected to take place in May or June, although The Daily Beast’s formal request for comment from the ITV press office remained unanswered.

Ironically, Andrew’s friends said at the time that part of the motivation for his interview with BBC Newsnight was to clear the air before his eldest daughter’s wedding so that he could take Princess Beatrice for a walk. gone head high.

The wedding of Beatrice is probably the last royal event of this type in many years.

Buckingham Palace has not yet confirmed the date and location of the wedding, but is expected to take place in late May or early June, so it does not conflict with Royal Ascot. St. George’s Chapel in Windsor was approached for the ceremony.

Now even that is in doubt.

Royal author Phil Dampier told The Mirror this weekend: “Andrew is so toxic right now, I wouldn’t be surprised if it was a private wedding with a few photos posted afterwards.”

With the media eager to do anything that could pollute their brands through Andrew’s reputation, the once distant possibility that Yorkers would do something as quiet as possible now seems more likely than ever.

