Henry Shefflin resigns as manager of Ballyhale Shamrocks

Henry Shefflin has stepped down as manager of Ballyhale Shamrocks.

The ten-time All Ireland winner led the Kilkenny champion last weekend with a win over Borris-Ileigh only to the success of the All Ireland Club in Croke Park.

Shefflin managed to win all Irish club titles in each of his two responsible years.

The 41-year-old took over the job immediately after leaving the club in 2017.

After his original term of two years, Shefflin informed the players that he could not take a third year at the top due to family and personal commitments.

He was asked about his future after Borris-Ileigh’s victory and he seemed troubled by his brother Tommy’s decision to work with the cats camogie panel: “We’ll think about it.

“Tommy, my brother, was an excellent, excellent coach, his record is phenomenal. He is on his way to the Kilkenny Camogie team.

“When I started this job over two years ago, I didn’t think we would be here two years later. It’s been almost two years since we met before the championship started in 2018. It’s a great opportunity to end it. “

Shefflin made an emotional figure after his last win at Croke Park: “The only goal was to win this one. It was something we had never done before.

“We only talked about this when we were probably getting closer to the game. We wanted to do it, we really wanted to do it … I think it’s a great sign for the team.”

“I think as joyful as it is today, it is also a very sad day. There is no doubt that you have to have serious desires and desires to act back to back.

“I think Eugene’s death last year gave them the need and longing because they wanted to do something special and want this jersey. You probably know that Eugene number 19 wasn’t seen all year round, but it was inside with you .

“We have a picture with this jersey and the trophy. It is a measure of what the boys wanted to achieve today.”