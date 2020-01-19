Henry Shefflin pays tribute to the late Ballyhale player after All-Ireland's victory

Henry Shefflin, manager of Ballyhale Shamrocks, today dedicated the triumph of his AIB All-Ireland Senior Club to Eugene Aylward, who died last year.

Aylward was killed in a road accident in October, and Ballyhale captain Michael Fennelly paid tribute to Aylward in his victory speech at the Hogan stand.

It is the first time that Ballyhale has defended his crown, and for the eighth time the Kilkenny and Leinster champions have become national champions.

TJ Reid scored eight points, including three from the game, when they dropped Tipperary and Munster Kingpins Borris-Ileigh on an entertaining affair.

Shefflin spoke emotionally about the spirit of his team and the effects of Aylward’s death after the 0:18 to 0:15 victory.

“The only goal was to win this title. It was something we had never done before.

“We only talked about this when we were probably getting closer to the game. We wanted to do it, we really wanted to do it … I think it’s a great sign for the team.”

Happy men @_tjreid @BallyhaleGAA #OneClubOurClub ☘️ pic.twitter.com/wjxX6yLz1K

– Henry Shefflin (@ShefflinHenry) January 19, 2020

“I think as joyful as it is today, it is also a very sad day. There is no doubt that you have to have serious desires and desires to act back to back.

“I think Eugene’s death last year gave them the need and longing because they wanted to do something special and want this jersey. You probably know that Eugene number 19 wasn’t seen all year round, but it was inside with you .

“We have a picture with this jersey and the trophy. It is a measure of what the boys wanted to achieve today.”

After the game, Shefflin was also asked about his future at the top of his home club.

“We’ll think about it. Tommy, my brother, was an excellent, excellent coach, his record is phenomenal. He travels to the Kilkenny Camogie team.

“When I started this job over two years ago, I didn’t think we would be here two years later. It’s been almost two years since we met before the championship started in 2018. It’s a great opportunity to end it. “