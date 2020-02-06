Henry Golding shares first look at G.I. Joe’s snake eyes

G.I. Joe is slowly brought back onto the screen, starting with the new film Snake Eyes with Henry Golding.

The film seems to be a starting point for the relaunch of the G.I. Joe franchise. It will describe the origin of one of the most popular joes of all time, the silent ninja / soldier hybrid, Snake Eyes.

At a press conference in Japan, Golding described the film as saying, “It is unlike anything people would have seen. We are really starting a new timeline, a new franchise with the G.I. JOE universe.”

He added: “To start with such a self-contained and stylized film, I think it really sets the priority for follow-up films.”

Golding went on to elude that this would be a completely different snake eye that we will see without a mask for a while.

“So that we never really see what’s under the mask, she always overlooked something. Snake Eyes has always been seen as a weapon, as an almost inanimate object, ”said Golding. “But when you see someone’s eyes, you see the past, their future, the personality behind them.”

On February 4, Golding posted a set photo on his Instagram page. It shows an unmasked snake walking up the steps and approaching an old Japanese temple.

G.I. Joe fans know that care has been taken to ensure that snake eyes usually stay behind the mask.

G.I. JOE author Chuck Dixon replies to Henry Golding’s comments on Snake Eyes

He added:

“The other thing Larry understands and I’ve learned over time to write comics is that children who are supposed to be our primary audience love to project themselves onto their heroes. And who better to project onto Snake Eyes, we don’t know what he looks like and he doesn’t talk. So every child can imagine that they are snake eyes. “

While Snake Eyes doesn’t usually show his face, Larry Hama has his face in G.I. Joe: A real American hero # 93 in 1995. Hama explained why he decided to portray Snake Eyes as a white man and reveal his face.

“Some people say that Golding’s work” fixes “the character of Snake-Eyes, but I disagree. I had wanted to keep him ambiguous until HASBRO introduced Storm-shadow as the only Asian character and made him an evil. I decided to “fix it” by looking at his background and gradually making him a good guy. That’s why Snake-Eyes is white. “

With so many questionable franchise restarts, many fans are skeptical these days.

Snake Eyes will open in cinemas on October 23, 2020. Directed by Robert Schwentke.

The cast also includes Andrew Koji as Storm Shadow, Iko Uwais as Hard Master, Ursula Corbero as Baroness and Samara Weaving as Scarlett.

What are your expectations for the relaunch of the G.I. Joe franchise on the big screen?

