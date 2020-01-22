Henry De Bromhead has a strong hand at the Dublin Racing Festival

Henry De Bromhead is looking forward to the Dublin Racing Festival when he wants to continue his brilliant form on the track.

The Waterford trainer has spent 12 months with winners at the Cheltenham, Aintree, Punchestown, Fairyhouse and Leopardstown festivals. When De Bromhead spoke to the assembled media on Tuesday, he hoped the run would continue.

Notebook, Aspire Tower and A Plus Tard, which were particularly impressed at Christmas in Leopardstown, will be on the track again at this year’s Dublin Racing Festival.

Notebook and Rachael Blackmore win the Racing Post Novice Chase in Leopardstown 😍 #TopJock pic.twitter.com/kCaodBqk0J

– Abbeigh (@Abbeighx), December 26, 2019

The notebook was one of the surprise packages during Christmas, and the trainer was among those who were pleasantly surprised at how quickly the horse got better to switch to hunting.

“You would have hoped that he would improve for fences, but I could not have said that he would have improved to this level. It is great to have him.”

honeysuckle

Honeysuckle has done everything so far, but the Dublin Racing Festival will be a step into the unknown when she grapples with the boys in the PCI Irish Champion Hurdle for the first time.

Henry De Bromhead says his mare is in good condition:

“She seems to be in great shape and everything seems to be fine with her. We’re just looking forward to really getting them out. “

The Waterford trainer is not concerned about the change of direction of his mare, who only won by rule if she was right-handed.

“She obviously hasn’t proven to be left-handed. That can be a factor. She hasn’t shown any signs of it (a problem) – but until they go and do it, who knows?

“She won her point-to-point win in Dromahane for lefties – but otherwise she only runs for righties.

“We are coming too. She won a mare hurdle in Thurles over three kilometers last season, but in two and a half years she always looked very good – and we never really saw any reason to change that.

“Again, it’s something new for her. At this level (over two miles) it could be a different ball game, but we’ll learn about it. “

How Honeysuckle runs at the Dublin Racing Festival will determine her destination in Cheltenham.

“We’d have to rate everything. Right now we’re going to the Irish Champion Hurdle and then to the Mares Hurdle.”

“We have a lot of things to consider. It depends on your daily performance and a few other things.

“Benie Des Dieux and Apple’s Jade are two great mares and you have to see how everything went.

“I would say that if she won the Irish hurdle, a decision about which race she would drive in (at) Cheltenham would not be made much earlier.”

“It would not only be measured by their performance – there are many other things that need to be weighed up.”

A plus tard

A Plus Tard is already a winner of the Cheltenham Festival, which made a name for itself on Tuesday last season and brought rider Rachael Blackmore her first festival success.

The horse won first class at Christmas and impressed De Bromhead.

“It was really good at Christmas,” but the coach is not sure whether the hunt for two miles is his game.

“We always felt that he was more of a medium distance horse – and compared to an impressive two-mile horse like Chacun Pour Soi, it was a pleasant surprise as he did.”

De Bromhead previously won the Queen Mother’s chase with Sizing Europe (2017) and Special Tiara. Though he believes A Plus Tard is in this league, he sees Ryanair pursuit as his more likely target in Cheltenham.

He said: “This horse is only six. He has already achieved a lot – but compared to the boys (Sizing Europe and Special Tiara) he should be up there with them.

“As an absolute two-miler, I never really had him in my head. We’ll see how he’s doing at the Dublin Racing Festival – but after that, we’re probably aiming for Ryanair.

“I don’t see that change, but you never know.”

Aspire Tower

The cheapest of Henry De Bromhead’s runners is the Aspire Tower, which has a chance of winning at Tattersalls Ireland Spring Juvenile Hurdle and has placed in Punchestown and Leopardstown.

They couldn’t catch the Aspire Tower at Knight Frank Juvenile Hurdle because Born To Sea’s son managed the 2-of-2 race over the hurdles. Rachael Blackmore takes control of Henry De Bromhead at @LeopardstownRC pic.twitter.com/Gxs1QTRDjl

– Horse Racing Ireland (@HRIRacing) December 26, 2019

De Bromhead said: “He appears to be in great shape. We were very lucky to get it – obviously it had a very solid flat shape. If you are on the way to buy a horse from the apartment to overcome hurdles, tick a lot of boxes.

“I try not to look too much forward to horses, because if it doesn’t work, it’s not so bad, but I’m very happy to have him in the yard.”

At the Dublin Racing Festival there was only one winner coached by Henry De Bromhead in the last two iterations. With the talent the trainer has gathered for this year’s renewal, it is unlikely to remain the case.