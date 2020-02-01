Henriques hopes that controversial referee notices will not decide the BBL final

Of greater concern was the dismissal of Steve Smith, who was embarrassed despite repetitions that showed he had missed the Zampa delivery. Smith stopped and shook his head in disbelief before trudging away.

Harris Rauf from the Stars appeals to the wicket of Moises Henriques.Credit:AAP

Fortunately, no decision came back to pursue the Sixers as they ran for victory.

Henriques hopes that cricket fans will not discuss the referees next Saturday, especially when referee Bernard Sutton’s “Six-Again Call” became the topic after the big NRL final last year.

While Stars coach Dave Hussey said Henriques’ dismissal was not even worth debating, the man himself was far from convinced.

“As a field player, you can anticipate that,” said Henriques. “I had no idea where he [Zampa] was, but all I know is when I hit him and turned around, he was way back.

“I was told to wait because they checked where he was [before the ball was thrown]. They said the vision was not entirely final and they had to go with the low signal.

“There was also another [incident] with a full-throw no-ball that was not called” over “or” over “.

“These things are happening and you have to keep moving forward.”

Smith was confident that he hadn’t stolen the ball when he left for 24 of 18 balls. He was much more lively when he was caught in a shield game in November. Repetitions also indicated that he did not contact him on this occasion.

