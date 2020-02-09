Since the Cheltenham Festival is now 30 days away, the Sun Racing Team will bring you the ‘Festival 50’ every day from now until March 10th.

We will greet the heroes from Prestbury Park who made us fall in love with the festival until the roar of Cheltenham signals that the wait is finally over.

Edredon Bleu won a thriller at Champion ChaseCredit: Reuters in 2000

Number 30: Edredon Bleu

One of the most versatile pursuers of modern times, Edredon Bleu was part of the furniture in Cheltenham.

He wore the same colors as Best Mate and ran at six Cheltenham festivals for coach Henrietta Knight.

He celebrated his first win in the 1998 Grand Annual when he deviated like a good guy from 139 and won a train under AP McCoy.

But his best hour came two years later in champion pursuit in one of the most memorable degrees ever at the festival.

McCoy rode him incredibly aggressively from the front, but every time the champ asked him to wait a while, he replied.

After an excellent four jump his driver kicked home and held the hot favorite Flagship Uberalles and Direct routeHe let the rest hit in a few steps.

The flagship made a bad mistake and was on the nose two minutes before the end, but Direct Route caught up well to the end and took the lead in the start.

But like a terrier, Edredon Bleu fought back in a ding-dong finale to resume the final step, with commentator Simon Holt barely able to control himself.

What a race, what a horse.

