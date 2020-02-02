Hendry is preparing for a longer break

Delbridge’s yellow card came on after a tough move from the right after 1 minute.

This involves a ban of at least two weeks, but since Delbridge has been fired twice for handball offenses, his suspension will likely be extended earlier this season.

It’s a disturbing turn, not only for Mombaerts, but also for the player: his impressive performance at the start of the campaign had many experts who touted him as a potential boost for the Socceroos squad for World Cup qualification or Copa America.

Now he’s going to miss critical games at the end of the season if his team struggles to keep his place on the ladder.

Mombaert’s main concern after the game was Hendry, who had suffered the damage in the final seconds of the game, but he couldn’t hide his frustration with Delbridge’s dismissal.

“He [Hendry] has a big injury,” said the Frenchman.

“For me, the most important thing … Jack’s injury.

“We can lose a game, we’ll be better next time. If we lose this player for a long time, it will be a big problem for us. I don’t know exactly, but I think it’s a big injury.”

Mombaerts questioned Delbridge’s verdict after putting Nikola Mileusenic on his head.

“It’s always a similar situation. He lost his emotional control and made a mistake before … now he didn’t control his tackle. He takes the ball, but it’s dangerous.”

“It is too much, three red cards. It is too much, you have to have better emotional control.”

Before City Hendry signed, Josh Brillante or Rostyn Griffiths, who occupied both midfielders, were in the heart of the four alongside Curtis Good when Delbridge was suspended, and it is likely that either will play the role against Victory this weekend is pushed.

Once again, City’s mentality was questionable in a crunch game.

Mombaerts’ team conceded an early goal from a corner, and although they returned to 1-1, they conceded two more goals from the corners to go 3-1 down in the break in South Australia.

City just didn’t have the urgency or despair to get back into the game, and if they don’t come on next Friday they could face a winning team that rediscovered faith under interim coach Carlos Salvachua.

