Hen Wlad Fy Nhadau Words and Land of Our Fathers English translation for Six Nations – The Sun

There are very few hymns in the world that are enveloped in the cruelty and pride of Wales’s Hen Wlad Fy Nhadau.

The song, which is translated into English as “My Father’s Country”, is one of the most famous in world sports and will be broadcast one last time at the Rugby World Cup in today’s bronze medal game against New Zealand.

The Welsh national anthem is broadcast with greater pride than ever during its Rugby World Cup campaign. Credit: Reuters

What are the texts about Hen Wlad Fy Nhadau in Welsh?

Usually only the first verse and the chorus is sung at sporting events, but we’ve put together the whole lot for you, which is very keen to see the whole thing.

Verse 1

Mae hen wlad fy nhadau yn annwyl i mi,

Gwlad is a chantorion, enwogion o fri;

Egg Gwrol Ryfelwyr, Gwladgarwyr Tra Mad,

Dros ryddid collasant eu gwaed.

Choir

Gwlad, Gwlad, Pleidiol, wyf I am Gwlad.

Tra môr yn for i am bur hoff bau,

O bydded I’m with Barhau.

Fans raise the roof during a rousing renditionCredit: Times Newspapers Ltd

Verse 2

Hen Gymru fynyddig, paradwys y bardd,

Pob Dyffryn, Pob Clogwyn, I’m golwg sydd hardd;

Trwy deimlad gwladgarol, mor swynol yw si

Ei nentydd, afonydd, i mi.

Verse 3

There is a time when you are asked

Mae hen with y Cymru mor fyw ag erioed,

Ni luddiwyd yr awen gan erchyll law brad,

Na thelyn berseiniol fy ngwlad.

What are the texts in English?

Of course, with the anthem sung in Welsh, this is just the translation and will not be hidden during the Six Nations like this.

But it is good to know what the lyrics mean – and they are appropriately patriotic.

Verse 1

This country of my fathers is dear to me

Land of poets and singers and people of rank,

Your brave warriors, good patriots,

Shed their blood for freedom.

Choir

Country! Country! I am loyal to my country!

As long as the sea serves as a wall for this pure, dear country.

May the language last forever.