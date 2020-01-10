Hemp laws that cause headaches for law enforcement and producers

Loading...

The step to legalize hemp has been celebrated many times. It has also caused confusion and some headaches for law enforcement and producers.

In a special case that occurred recently, a man transported over 3,000 pounds of “green leaf matter” through the state. He was stopped and spent almost a month in prison.

According to a story in the Texas Tribune, the man on I-40 east of Amarillo was stopped because he was driving on his shoulder. The policeman smelled marijuana and found boxes and black garbage bags with green leaves. The man was arrested.

After the test, it was found that he was hauling hemp rather than marijuana. He has been released and the report says the product is expected to be returned.

The story contains statements from individuals on all sides of the discussion, and it seems everyone is frustrated.

A story for KFDA says experts are concerned about confiscation. They claim that if the crop is not handled properly until the test results are available, it could ruin the crop. This is a problem for the crop producers.

One of the big problems is testing. The product must be shipped to determine exactly how much THC is in the product. This is how we differentiate hemp from marijuana.

In the story of the man who passed Amarillo, the product had to be sent to a federal laboratory for testing purposes.

At the moment everything seems to be a mess for everyone. Let us hope that this will be resolved quickly.