Hemp in good hands for food and beverage companies

Finally, food and beverage manufacturers can use hemp with certainty.

With more than 20 years of experience in developing functional ingredients, Applied Food Sciences now brings confidence to beverage producers who want to include hemp in their formulas. By obtaining a GRAS assay for their patented broad-spectrum hemp extracts, AFS.Hemp ™ is now the first ingredient of its kind to be recognized as safe for food and beverage applications in the US

The ingredient supplier identifies its range of hemp extracts as “broad spectrum”, which means that they contain 0.0% THC but still contain the CBD and other phytocannabinoids, terpenes and ﬂ avonoids that all occur in the original plant. In addition, Applied Food Sciences produces its ingredients using European hemp varieties from verified EU seed banks. All AFS.Hemp ™ ingredients are also available as USDA Certified Organic.

GRAS: a legal requirement

“GRAS” is an acronym for generally recognized as safe and is a requirement of the FDA. Every ingredient that is intentionally added to food and beverages must, among other things, be recognized

qualified experts, sufficiently proven to be safe under the conditions of the intended use.

“It is clear that the legal path for the legal use of CBD and hemp extracts in food and beverages includes the creation of ingredients such as approved food additives or GRAS,” explains Justin Prochnow, shareholder at Greenberg Traurig, LLP. Greenberg Traurig is a law firm that has a great deal of experience in advising and defending clients in the food and beverage industry. Prochnow notes: “AFS has a long history in supplying quality ingredients with self-determined GRAS that distinguishes AFS from other ingredient suppliers.”

What you need to know: the USDA rules for hemp hybrids

All hemp product manufacturers should be aware that the US Department of Agriculture (USDA) released its provisional rules for regulating hemp production in October 2019. The ruling puts pressure on much of the current US hemp stock derived from hemp-marijuana hybrid species that often contain larger amounts of THC than is permitted.

The most important effect on hemp cultivation is the newly defined sampling procedures, whereby law enforcement authorities have to collect samples of hemp 15 days before harvest. The samples are then tested by a laboratory registered with the US Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA). If a material has a THC concentration of more than 0.3%, the new rules stipulate that the entire harvest must be destroyed.

The consistency of the supply chain is of great importance at a time when the demand for CBD is so high. According to Applied Food Sciences, the solution comes from Europe. The EU has grown verified seed banks that help ensure consistent and reliable hemp strains with less than 0.3% THC. AFS has been working for decades with farms that have decades of experience in growing real industrial hemp, as opposed to just a few years. This allows AFS to reassure manufacturers with their AFS.Hemp ™ ingredients.

The AFS advantage

Applied Food Sciences (AFS) has been active in the food and food ingredient industry for more than 20 years. AFS understands what it takes to safely add an ingredient to food and beverages, as well as nutritional supplements.

Applied Food Sciences produces AFS.Hemp ™ in an FSMA-certified production facility that adds legitimacy to the production of ingredients for food and beverages. Having an NSF certification ensures suppliers, retailers, regulators and consumers that an independent organization has assessed the production process of the product and has determined that the product meets specific standards for safety, quality and sustainability. Finally, AFS completes an analytical validation process for each batch of AFS.Hemp ™ to ensure that the levels of THC, CBD, phytocannabinoids, heavy metals, pesticides and microbial content are accurate in the final product.

Take a look at AFS.Hemp ™

AFS.Hemp ™ is delivered in three unique delivery systems, all standardized to CBD content. Although the cost per serving of active CBD is the same for all three products, each ingredient has benefits for every desired formulation.

6% CBD water soluble oil is ideal for all liquid applications. AFS contains a patented re-remulsification technology for a neutral odor profile and full solubility in beverages.

is ideal for all liquid applications. AFS contains a patented re-remulsification technology for a neutral odor profile and full solubility in beverages. 10% CBD water soluble powder is ideal for powder formulations such as stick packs, bulk powders and beverage mixes. The powder has a neutral taste profile and full solubility. Because it is a dry ingredient, it supports a wide range of production processes for beverages.

is ideal for powder formulations such as stick packs, bulk powders and beverage mixes. The powder has a neutral taste profile and full solubility. Because it is a dry ingredient, it supports a wide range of production processes for beverages. 20% CBD high-quality oil is ideal for supplements, tinctures, soft gels, topicals and other food products that require higher potency.

Contact AFS Go to appliedfoods.com/hemp or call 1-800-345-9666 to be eligible and receive samples of AFS.Hemp ™ ingredients.