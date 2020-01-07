Loading...

The Grace Inn in Belleville homeless shelter has been busy. Asylum spokesperson Jodie Jenkins says that in the 3 weeks the facility on Church Street is open, an average of 14 men and 2 to 4 women serve per night. Many of those people return every night to the shelter with 21 beds.

“We haven’t had any serious problems yet and people really appreciate having a warm place to sleep and taking a shower every day. You will be surprised that some of our customers don’t even look like a stereotype walker on the street remotely “Many people would not think they need shelter, but homelessness has many different looks,” Jenkins said. “One of our guests actually has a permanent job, but his lease contract fell apart at the last minute and he hears it, so he can get his finances together to find another place as quickly as possible.”

A couple and three other people stayed shortly before they found regular accommodation elsewhere in the community.

In the meantime, the provincial minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing has had a tour this morning (Tuesday) and was very impressed.

Steve Clark said he had previously met with Hastings County officials to discuss homelessness and provide sister housing with affordable housing. Hastings County is responsible for providing some funding for housing and other social services to the different communities that it serves.

“We will consider adjusting our financial support for housing to the province, especially now that Grace Inn has opened its doors,” Clark said.

“Our government believes that everyone should be able to live in decent homes.”

Operations Manager for Grace Inn Christine Wollerman said the shelter has served as a ‘social triage’ area that not only provides a warm bed, but also information for homeless people about how to connect with other relief organizations in the area.

“We are open 24/7 and other agencies are not, so it is important that we can give people information so that they can help themselves. We are a “stepping stone” for many of these people. “We don’t want them to stay. We just have to be patient and get them ready for a better life.”

There is a commercial kitchen at Grace Inn and it is hoped that it will be used by groups in the community and ultimately it is hoped that breakfast can be served regularly.

Grace Inn starts accepting guests at 9 p.m. and they are asked to be ready to leave at 7:30 am.

The Grace Inn shelter is a non-profit agency and is mainly financed by private donations. It costs around $ 1,600 a day to keep the doors open and so far donations have been strong, but they must of course continue. You can donate by visiting the shelter or by going online to the website.

