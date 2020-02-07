Help witnessed against Trump escorted from the White House

Lieutenant Colonel Alexander Vindman gives his opening statement during the hearings with President Donald Trump on November 19, 2019. (Screenshot PBS via YouTube)

February 7, 2020

By DEB RIECHMANN Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) – The decorated soldier and national security aid who played a central role in the Democrats’ case against President Donald Trump was escorted out of the White House complex on Friday, according to his lawyer, who said he was asked to leave for ” to tell the truth’.

“There is no question in the mind of an American why this man’s work is over, why this country now employs one less soldier at the White House,” said David Pressman, partner at a New York law firm that Lt. Col represented Alexander Vindman. “Lt. Col. Vindman was asked to leave because he told the truth. His honor, his dedication to justice, frightened the powerful. “

Vindman status with the National Security Council, the White House’s foreign policy department, had been uncertain because he testified that he did not think it was “appropriate” for Trump to “demand that a foreign government investigate” former vice President Joe Biden and his son’s dealings with energy company Burisma in Ukraine. Vindman’s ouster seemed even more secure after Trump mocked him on Thursday during his celebration after the acquittal with Republican supporters in the East Room and Friday said he wasn’t happy with him.

“I’m not happy with him,” Trump told reporters when he left the White House to go to North Carolina. “Do you think I should be happy with him? I am not. … They are going to make that decision. ”

Vindman, a 20-year-old veteran in the army, wore his uniform full of medals, including a purple heart, when he appeared at the end of last year for what turned out to be a testy broadcast on television. Trump supporters asked about the loyalty of the Soviet Jewish immigrant to the United States and noted that he had received offers to work for the government of Ukraine – offers was quickly rejected by Vindman.

“I am an American,” he stated emphatically.

When the senior Republican on the House Intelligence Committee, Rep. Devin Nunes, addressing him as “Mr. Vindman,” the war war veteran in Iraq replied, “Ruling member, it’s Lt. Col. Vindman please.”

Defense Secretary Mark Esper was asked what the Pentagon would do to ensure that Vindman does not face retribution when he is reassigned to the Pentagon from the White House. He referred the question to the army in terms of the following order from Vindman, but he said about the retaliation aspect: “We are protecting all our service members against retaliation or the like. We have already dealt with that in policies and in other ways.”

AP writers Zeke Miller, Eric Tucker and Bob Burns contributed to this report.

