Help out! I don’t know any of the drinks in this menu!

Let’s talk about cocktail menus. You know, the thing that they give you in every modern cocktail lounge and hipster restaurant with a few classic cocktails nestled among a whole range of new drinks you’ve never seen before and no one has anyone who hasn’t been to that bar in the bar last two months. The names will be inscrutable – “Della Valle’s Larkin” – and the ingredients will include things like “hedge mucklethorn”, “smaller pickelhaube” and “retro-soured bamboo milk;” things you have never heard of and that you could not possibly predict the taste of.

Even the few famous classics there are, on closer inspection, not what they seem. They are Pet-Sematary versions of the drinks you know. They went to the cemeteries and they came back and they changed. That Manhattan that you knew as straight rye, Italian vermouth and Angostura Bitters is now laver-infused Falls of the Gowanus oat whiskey, vintage Votrix vermouth and Amaro Cavaradossi; the Daiquiri is clear and white as disinfectant alcohol; the sidecar has quince and Escubac in it.

For some people this is all great – that’s why they are there. New means different and different is good (and Instagrammabel different is even better). I am not here to dispute what gives people genuine pleasure, and I was indeed one of those people. But after two decades as a drink writer, I notice that many of the cocktails that emit their wild originality taste surprisingly like everything else there is (and if they don’t, often enough they probably have to).

It may be the result of a calcified palate, but I have been drinking professionally for years, just as long as I am cocktails and my palate still lights up from new and exotic types of liquor (Mexican charanda, I look at you). On the contrary, I suspect a law of Cocktails is at work here, one that says that the more ingredients you put into a drink, the less unique it is likely to taste (see the entire universe of tiki drinks, which despite their many different ingredients have a strong tendency to return to Hawaiian Punch).

Fortunately, some bars say that enough is enough. When St. John Frizell opens Gage & Tollner in the coming weeks, his resurrection of the famous 1892 Brooklyn institute that closed in 2004, his cocktail list will only be classics, and real, not the undead versions that are more common nowadays. A few other bars have recently opened across the country with the same idea, bars by experienced operators such as Frizell.

I am not saying that only classics are suitable for every beam, but the current model is also not suitable for every beam. Historically, the idea that all your drinks should be unique to your bar is an anomaly.

The drinks menu is surprisingly old as an institution. At the end of 1842, Peter Bent Brigham opened a renovated and expanded version of his oyster shop on Court Street in Boston. In addition to the chic decor, one of the things he offered was a printed list of 18 drinks. This was such a novelty that it received a lot of press. In October 1843, Brigham had blown it up to 49 drinks and it was reprinted in newspapers and magazines.

More importantly, the Brigham list was almost literally copied by saloons throughout America and even in Paris. Some eventually added a few of their own drinks, but many remained fairly close to the list. Even John Hammack, who offered 83 different drinks at the salon he opened in 1861 on Pennsylvania Avenue and 15th Street in Washington, DC, did not go so far from Brigham’s list if you described the drinks that were only minor variations on Brigham’s.

By the 1870s, however, the Brigham list began to look pretty long in the tooth, and the 1880s brought a new consensus on what a candy bar should offer. With surprisingly small changes that this has undergone almost until the 1960s, both in America and internationally. Of course there were changes. Egg drinks stopped around 1900 and you started to find lemon juice in cocktails. In general there were more cocktails and fewer Juleps and sangarees. The Bronx, the Daiquiri, the Singapore sling, the sidecar, the Bloody Mary, the Moscow Mule and the Margarita were on the list. Scotch whiskey and dry gin came in the 1890s, Bacardi Rum in the 1900s, vodka and tequila in the 1930s and 1940s. Meanwhile, Dutch gin, New England rum and Applejack became out of use.

But during those eight decades a lot of things remained constant, at least as long as you stayed out of the tiki bars (although after an initial spurt of wild creativity in the 1930s even those menus, colorful as they would be, all tended to offer virtually same drinks too). The middle pane of the Venn diagram between what was on the lists of most cocktail bars in the two or three decades before the ban and what was on it in the 1960s was wide and comfortable. Take for example the list of cocktails that the Detroit Athletic Club offered in 1916, with its 31 drinks. Although it offered more originals than most – according to my count of ten, including the mighty Last Word – it still had 21 canonical ones. In 1962 the Silver Rail bar of Toronto had 20 cocktails on the list; 12 of them were also on the list of the Athletic Club, including exactly what you would expect: the Martini, the Manhattan, the Old Fashioned, the Daiquiri (or Bacardi Cocktail, as it was also known), and a few others that we don’t see that often these days but probably should, including the Alexander, the Stinger, the Dubonnet and the Rob Roy.

The basic list did not change until the 1970s when the Baby Boomers invited a new canon of drinks to sweep in like Genghis Khan and his Golden Horde, they cut and burned and drove them all for them. In the early 2000s, that new canon, with its Long Island Iced Teas and its Harvey Wallbangers, its Mudslides and its Amaretto Sours, and its army of gunmen led by Kamikaze, in turn, was pushed back from exile. and ready to fight. The old drinks were certainly successful – the old-fashioned is probably the defining drink of the 2010s – but they didn’t have everything at all. The seventies, the do-you-do-what-you-want idea of ​​mixology was very difficult to kill and eventually a compromise was reached. What happened in most cocktail bars are drinks that look classic and use classic, or classically inspired, techniques and ingredients, but wave their hands up in the air and shout “hey, I’m different” like so many red-headed sluts and Adios Motherfuckers.

When you invoke the idea of ​​returning to the basic list of bartenders and bar owners, there are a number of common objections. The first is more from the owners, and it is actually: “If I do this, how can I distinguish my bar from other bars.” It is clear that there are other ways, since bars have been the uniqueness of their drinks to create that differentiation for almost a hundred years. Instead of putting their energy into it, they had to deal with the use of things like careful execution (including well-chosen ingredients and finely calibrated proportions), hospitality, service, friendliness, atmosphere and music. The things that are, OK, just the main reasons that all but a small number of geeks go to bars in the first place.

Bartender’s objections are slightly more personal: “Shall I not be bored?” And, more importantly, “how can I get ahead if I can’t use my cocktails to build a reputation?” If Duncan Nicol of the Bank Exchange in San Francisco, who happily spent his days making one Pisco Punch after another, each precisely composed to the same strict specifications, were here, he would laugh. The work of the bartender offers a lot of things that are more fun than sieving ingredients together, such as a low-value chemist.

By the way, abandoning the Pet Sematary way with the classics does not mean that you have to take the Stepford Wives road. There is a lot of creativity and art to make every traditional recipe shine. Just ask an Italian chef or a barbecue pit master. What’s more, a list that mainly offers classics, still offers a few slots for new drinks, and with a much better chance of them being noticed and catching on. Many of today’s Blue Sky mixology drinks are really excellent, as tasty as they are innovative. But as things stand now, they are often lost in the near-accidents, distant misses and what-the-fuck-you-even-thinking. And then, three or four months later, they are gone, because it is time for our completely new spring menu.

If the Margarita was buried between ten or fifteen other innovative new drinks when John Durlesser started serving it at the Tail o ‘the Cock in Los Angeles, back in 1952 or 1953, chances are it would not have been selling so much that the Cuervo distributor had to stop to see what the bar was doing to move more tequila than all his other accounts put together. It would not have become a national advertising campaign, and – who knows – there is a chance that it has missed its moment completely, and we would all be taking part in Pisco Sours or Caipirinhas or another exotic drink today.

Better for bartender and drinker, both if all that creative energy is used to come up with one or two well-tested, sharply grounded, delicious drinks than 18 near-drinks.

Beyond the objections, finally, there is what the bar wins. If it’s in a restaurant, it’s going to sell a lot more cocktails, because it’ll have a lot less confused, intimidated, even frustrated customers who come in for dinner and want something nice to raise their appetite, but have no idea what the hell. sweet potato juice does it in a cocktail and it does not matter that the vinegar-spiked pear bush is homemade. Modern restaurants that want to stay in business ensure that they have a hamburger and a fried chicken on their menu. Many modern cocktail menus do not offer that equivalent. Those who want something like that can easily choose a glass of wine or a beer, but they don’t get what they want and the restaurant is already in the hole before they even order their meal. Certainly, with the better educated bartenders of today, if there is a classic they want, they can order the off-menu and probably get a good one, but that forces people to think about a drink, make sure they are right , hope that by recalling it from memory, they do not look lush for their acquaintances and they generally do all the mental work. That is not very welcoming.

For straight cocktail bars, stunt mix of the table offers bartenders the opportunity to talk to their customers about more important things than infusion times or amaro botanicals and hopefully, in the process, thrill seekers turn into regulars. Regular guests keep the bars open. It is worth trying anyway, and I really hope that more new bars will do that.

