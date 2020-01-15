SqualorJolie Kerr is a cleaning expert and columnist. She is here every week and helps answer your dirtiest questions. Are you dirty? Send her an email.

One of the best things about this job is that you keep inspiring me with your questions! I mean: last week when we gathered to discuss the relative merits and related problems of eating in bed, I totally failed to address an important topic related to the topic. And you let me know!

I love you, I’m serious! Help is also here.

The Decrumber method

Traditional table decorators are fun, but they are not particularly suitable for the softer surface of a bed (or a couch or your favorite reading chair). However, there are other decrumber styles in the world! If you are a person who is regularly plagued by crumbs in bed, you may want to engage in something like this.

Or so. The good thing about these is that they are quite small and you can easily store them in a bedside drawer to make it easier to access the stores.

And I mean, how cute is this little guy?!?

The Lint Roller method

Using a sticky lint roller is also a great way to quickly remove crumbs from leaves.

The problem, however, is that sticky lint rolls cause a lot of waste – you have to throw these sheets away every time! And pay for replacement! – That’s why it’s not my first recommendation for people who have regular crumbs in bed. But if you’re only faced with crumbs occasionally, be sure to roll the sticky tape against these bad guys!

The Taylor Swift method

I’m so sorry, but literally: shake it off.

So there is one thing we will talk more about in March when we do bedtime content for an entire month, but very quickly: when you make your bed in the morning (MEANINGFUL LOOK), pull the covers and the top sheet Take the elastic edge of the bottom sheet and shake it as if you were playing this old parachute game of the sports class. Then pull the edge tight and pull it back in and smooth the sheet with your hands – the combination of parachute play and smoothing the hand shakes / brushes crumbs off. Then make the bed as usual. (SECOND SIGNIFICANT LOOK)

A note about the vacuum cleaner

I do not recommend cleaning your leaves with a vacuum cleaner, as there is always some environmental dirt and dust on the attachment and smeared on your leaves unless you take the time to wipe the attachment before using it. Which is an option! Just not a particularly realistic one. However, using the split or upholstery attachment is a good thing if you want to remove crumbs (and hair etc. etc. etc.) from a mattress.