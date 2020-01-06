Loading...

Star Wars may have ended its Skywalker saga with the release of “The Rise of Skywalker”, but the franchise is fully alive on the TikTok social media app in several ways.

What is going on: TikTok users have been promoting Star Wars content on the social media app for several weeks now, possibly due to the release of “The Rise of Skywalker” and an increase in Star Wars content everywhere else.

Scroll through your feed and you will see a number of TikTok users with Lego Star Wars characters – like Jar Jar Binks, Yoda and others – as their profile picture.

Per GameRant: “Many TikTok users are Generation Z teens who grew up playing Lego games, so it stands to reason that they have a lot of nostalgia for Lego Star Wars. We can’t say exactly when the trend started, but it did create a perfect storm to allow Lego Star Wars profile photos to become a trend on TikTok. “

This seems to be the most popular trend among TikTok users, who change their profile photos to images of LEGO Star Wars characters. Screenshot, TikTok

“Hello there” even: A second meme includes videos of people playing a scene from “Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith”.

The videos show people playing scenes with the audio of a scene in which Obi-Wan approaches General Grievous, whose team ignites their electric staffs.

In the videos, TikTok users will light their fake lightsabers.

Responses to these videos also went viral. The responses explain that the Grievous team does not light the lightsabers but their electric staff instead.

Anakin vs. Obi-Wan: Another popular meme to appear on TikTok includes people playing the preamble before the battle of Obi-Wan and Anakin in “Revenge of the Sith”. Other videos show the whole scene with people playing the words.

prequels: In general, prequels seem to do the trick on TikTok. There are videos showing scenes from the Clone Wars in “Attack of the Clones”, podracing in “The Phantom Menace” and a number of moments from “Revenge of the Sith”.

The prequels were the current movies when Generation Z was younger, so it’s not surprising that they would promote its content.