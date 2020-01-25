This is the one they have all been waiting for.

At the end of a three-week European hurricane and fresh from the double pack of a combine in Italy and Great Britain on Saturday, Greg Quick and his staff will be on Sunday for the highly anticipated German combine in Frankfurt.

Germany is home to the most robust and competitive league system in Europe and the best athletes from almost all European nations. Most interested parties have already issued invitations to the National Combine in Toronto from the other European combines that play in the German football league. For this reason, the German Combine will have as many as 45 participants, almost twice as many as any other test event.

As part of my ongoing mission to spread the global message to the masses, I did my research and watched each of the players present on Sunday. Here are 17 names that I’m looking forward to performing in Frankfurt.

Gennadiy Klevtsov-Adams, RB, Russia, Frankfurt Universum (Germany) (Bemidji State / Simon Fraser)

If there was such a thing as a global ratio breaker, it would be Gena Adams.

Adams, born in St. Petersburg and raised in Arizona, hurried over 1000 meters in his season in the state of Bemidji to be named First Team Division II All-American in 2016. Despite the NFL and CFL attempts, Adams had to make his way to Europe and used his Russian passport to become a game changer for several different teams.

Adams has elite level speed. This is not an exaggeration either. On his pro day, he reportedly drove a forty-meter run of 4.43 seconds. Only one of them ran faster in the NFL Combine last year. If Adams is able to hit the hole in a straight line, he’s long gone and an absolute blur. He combines this speed with the balance to break off the contact, the strength to run through it and the athleticism to defy it and run on.

Thanks to his two years with the SFU before moving to the state of Bemidji, the 5,910,2 lbs back is also familiar to him. He was trained by CFL coaches like Jacque Chapdelaine and has many former teammates who can vouch for him.

Dustin Illetschko, LB, Austria, Frankfurt Universum (Germany)

If you were to make a list of the best European defensive players, it would be terribly difficult not to put Illetschko at the top. The 6’0 230 pound linebacker had 144 tackles in 14 games last season, making it the fifth most productive duel in Germany and the best euro.

Illetschko has an innate understanding of the leverage of persecution and pursues opponents when positioning textbooks without leaving the close hip. Together with his athleticism, this means that he is an exceptional open field tackler. His ability to see through the jumble of inner barrels and sense the ball carrier is just as special.

At 28, you almost wished Illetschko had appeared in the league earlier. He’ll be a great specialist, but has the potential for much more.

Timothy Knuttel, REC, Germany, Potsdam Royals (Seton Hill)

Knuttel, the former number 2 recipient for Canadian quarterback Christian Strong in Seton Hill (now a member of the Dusseldorf Panthers), is an attractive European weapon.

Knuttel is an elevator that extends to make the hard catches. Throw it up and Knuttel will fetch it, sometimes to his disadvantage, as he has to learn to keep his feet on the floor. Regardless, he has excellent body control and the ability to tap the sideline.

I expect Knuttel to test quickly and well from his breaks and to impress in the singles on Sunday.

Evans Yeboah, DL, Germany, New York Lions

The New York Lions have long been the standard for excellence in Europe, and Yeboah is the Ghanaian jewel at the heart of its defensive rotation. At 6’4 270lbs, it’s a physical specimen that can play indoors or outdoors.

Yeboah is an exceptional athlete and although his speed is good in the first step, it is the second step that separates him from the pack. Yeboah locks Linemen out with his long arms and accelerates with his quick pass movements, tearing through their faulty handles with impressive ease. He has the speed to rule in an escaping quarterback, but also has the power to have two gaps in the game if necessary.

Martin Emos, REC, Belgium / Italy, Dresden Monarchs (Germany)

As a dual Belgian and Italian citizen, Emos is a shady 6.35 kg runner. This framework and speed enable him to separate or eliminate defenders with impressive consistency.

Emos has an inherent understanding of space on the soccer field that penetrates the gaps between zones or loses coverage before returning underneath. He is also capable of warping impressively to get hard catches, sometimes spreading horizontally to collect a ball thrown behind him.

Berend Grube, DE, Germany, Lübeck Pumas (Thiel College)

In Division III of Thiel College, Grube effectively played both sides of the ball as a TE and as a DE. This is a versatile special team skills set that should attract attention.

Pit is £ 6’5 with a quick exit and active hands as a pass rusher. He’s not an athletic freak in any way, but he’s a well-rounded football player and solid in position. If teams want to fill a global position, they need a player who can contribute in different ways. Pit is this guy.

Jean-Claude Madin Cerezo, REC, Spain / Germany, Hamburg Huskies (Northern Colorado)

If there were ever a figurehead for CFL 2.0, it would be Madin Cerezo. The native Spaniard grew up in Germany and played college football in Mexico before playing in Northern Colorado. After college, he returned to Germany to play professionally and is now looking for a place in Canada.

Cerezo is a strong receiver with speed and some evasiveness after catching, but what will really excite the teams is the ability of the 6,215 pounder special teams. He was outstanding in kick reporting at FCS and scored eight duels in just nine career games. He is also said to be able to take a long nap, an additional bonus in the form of accident insurance for every team that acquires him.

Jason Harris, REC, Germany, Berlin Rebels

Harris is young, tall, and physical. It is a perspective that is ripe for the development of high quality trainers.

Harris is a long strider with 6’4 and 210 lbs with a misleading amount of wiggle movements to create a separation. His physical condition helps him to lose pressure with subtle moves and rejection maneuvers. Harris is full of potential and has not yet reached the peak of what he can be. This is what CFL 2.0 is all about.

Aleksandr Posunko, DB, Ukraine, Rostock Griffins (Germany)

Posunko is likely to weigh less than its specified 6’0 190 lbs and is not the ideal size, but it is worth making an exception.

Posunko’s strengths lie in defending the zone. He reads and reacts well, with flowing changes of direction and disciplined eyes. He is also not afraid of getting physical and going downhill to help in the running game. This will help him stand up for the role of a special team.

Posunko should stand out in the exam on Sunday and seriously consider his sporting qualities.

Féli Manoka, REC, Belgium, Düsseldorf Panthers (Germany)

Manoka, a former Cegep star at College Montmorency, returned to Europe and became a thousand-yard recipient.

Manoka is a long, galloping strider that catches up quickly. He is a strong route runner who freezes defenders with sharp cuts and separates them from the line with a good release. At 6.3 kg, it is of a good size and has a large catch radius that helps it to attract attention.

Lane Acheampong, OL, Germany, Potsdam Royals

Many global lines are too small. This is not the case for the 6’2 320lbs Acheampong, which may need to save a bit of weight to really shine.

Acheampong is a bad mouth that makes every block whistle. With its imposing size, it harasses the often undersized defenders it faces and often reaches height differences of five or more meters. Sportiness is the big question mark here, since Acheampong’s feet are particularly slow and could be used for passport protection.

Justin Rodney, RB, Germany, Frankfurt Universe

Rodney is not particularly tall at 5.7 kg and has no sophisticated view as a runner, but his athletic properties will stand out from those of other interested parties. He is not known in Germany as a football player, but as a frequent candidate and winner of the national version of the American Ninja Warrior.

You can see this strength and explosion on the field. Rodney’s powerful legs make it difficult for him to deal with and his speed is obvious. There aren’t many 5’7 athletes who can interfere with a standing defender, and Rodney is one of them.

Philipp Haun, REC, Austria, Danube Dragons

At £ 5’11, Haun isn’t as tall as the other recipients on this list, but he’s just as talented and productive.

Haun is a smooth, tiptoe runner at high speed. His route is not quite as sharp as that of others, but he still knows how to create a subtle separation. Haun also has a great knack for easily getting faulty balls off the lawn.

Alexander Thury, QB, Austria, Marburg mercenary (Germany)

If there was a European quarterback stick at the next level position, my money would be on the Austrian one.

Thury is just a decent size at 6,100 pounds and not a big arm, but he is an excellent forward-looking pitcher. Thury is characterized by quick timing throws, has plenty of freedom of movement in his pocket and drops the ball exactly where it needs to be. These properties allow him to compensate for his other limitations.

Florian Bierbaumer, REC, Austria, Graz Giants

Throwing to Bierbaumer is extremely easy, just aim high. The Austrian has a special length of 6’6 210 lbs, which is very difficult to fight for his opponents.

Bierbaumer is a bit of a lumberjack and doesn’t have sophisticated walking skills, but he makes up for it by wearing baseball gloves all the time. He has an enormous number of reactionary hands and is even known for occasionally doing an OBJ-like one-handed stitch.

Alexander Haupert, QB / P, Germany, Saarland hurricanes

At 6.2 kg, Haupert is more of a pocket passer, although it has decent mobility. He throws a light ball, which he can catch with a nice ark, but which lacks any essential zip.

What fascinates me most about Haupert is his leg as a punter, something he doesn’t advertise as much, but which I really saw on tape. One or two booming kicks on Sunday could make all the difference in his CFL chances.

Florian Eichhorn, TE / FB, Germany, Cologne Crocodiles

Eichhorn is a unique and versatile weapon that can be used in the backfield, as a tight end or in a slot. He has good hands and can run fairly well for a man of his size.

Eichhorn is a strong player who is characterized by large blocks. He will be a valuable contributor to special teams and could see package work at the next level.