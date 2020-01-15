“Hello, Lunatics!”

I don’t remember the first time I said that to start an episode of Morning Java, but I do remember that Dejan Kovacevic made fun of me and needed to start the episode over to adapt. It made me start each future Java like that until it became a way of life.

That’s what working at DKPittsburghSports.com has been for me – a way of life.

Unfortunately, this lifestyle ends.

Some of you have noticed that my presence on the site, in comments, during training sessions or matches has decreased. And if you haven’t, you’ve probably noticed that I don’t share images of Sidney Crosby go back to one of the hottest teams in hockey … and somehow always be the best.

If you haven’t noticed either … well, you don’t know how you found this post!

It was an absolutely heartbreaking process for me, and the decision even more so. I don’t want to leave you. I don’t want to stop running for this site. I don’t want to advance in any way whatsoever … I just feel like I need to.

It’s hard to explain, and the decision to leave the site is much longer and deeper than even a few thousand words here might try to explain.

Here is the super short version: after getting married in August, and with a niece or a nephew, the days planned from today … I fought internally during my career, I worked for decades to get there and the parts of life that I want to miss along the way because of it.

The solution for me is that I have to move away. I don’t want to make these choices. I want balance. I want to diversify.

I love sport shooting – especially hockey – more than anything I do. I love to feel the fresh air Brandon tanev bursts. I love removing my camera to see that the spray has covered my lens. I love to take a Zeiss wipe out of my pocket to clean the lens and resume shooting in hockey. I like everything.

But I also miss other parts of the photography. I miss working with individuals to tell their stories. I miss being in a pit together with earplugs and limited light to work with. I miss taking pictures of skin painting needles with ridiculously shallow depths of field.

Connecting with people has been the heart of this work that I have not seen coming. I got to know many of you. I shook your hand. We exchanged tweets. We quarreled over fan participation and we laughed Phil Kessel’s tweeting before puffs. Connecting and communicating with each other is the biggest part of this job, and it makes leaving much harder than quitting any other job I have had.

I was ready to start a new trip over the summer, but by writing my three year anniversary Best sunday made me so sentimental that I couldn’t go away yet.

It makes me regret this decision to an immeasurable extent when I think of giving it up. I speak with you here. To share with you. Live with you. This is the part I will miss the most.

I won’t be gone, gone, gone, gone, however. You will still see me sometimes in the comments. I’m still a Yinzer and Lunatic after all. Maybe I will still cheer on a team, lol. Maybe i’ll be in a Dominik Simon jersey during a match. And it has become more than clear from both parties here that we would like to work together anytime in the future – in any capacity. We discussed it both in terms of photographic work and as a writer here.

For me, this departure has almost no meaning because I do not go elsewhere. I did not receive an offer from a pasture that seemed greener. I don’t have a job – at all – aligned. So why leave?

I decided some time ago that I was going to go back to the University of West Virginia and look for additional educational opportunities. Glad to say that I was admitted again for the spring semester, and I will be meeting someone this week to find out what my options are. My focus here is likely to work in education in the future – both as an instructor as well as a content creator and brand manager. I don’t know if that means for a university or a team or anything else … but that’s my thinking right now.

I’m going to freelance … I’m still going to shoot. Last week, I was browsing emails on my Gmail photography account and found dozens of requests that I never thought I’d look for because I was so invested in my work. I haven’t updated my website since I got this post, but people kept reaching out. So I’m going to reach out to businesses, friends, and anyone to work together. I’m going to shoot humans. I will work with brands. I will 100% exchange images with a hairdresser to keep the hair well groomed, I know that.

Want someone to photograph you throwing glitter in the park? I am your guy (as long as you clean and leave nature as you found it)! You all know how to reach me.

Heck, I could even drive my car for money. I don’t really, really know, and I’m excited about it.

I just want to thank everyone here for welcoming me from day one. Not just as a photographer. Not just for making silly jokes on Java. Not just for even worse jokes on a live file. I want to make sure everyone here is thanked for reading one of my words. I never imagined that I would have the opportunity to relay my words to the readers of my hometown.

I wanted to do more with words when I was at previous stores and it was only too late in my tenure at these places that I was allowed to show that I could. I never expected to have these opportunities here. I didn’t expect to write open letters to Steelers players. I certainly didn’t expect to write thousands and thousands of words on the best hockey player in the business or on the team.

Last season, writing each game and traveling for the Penguins … It will never be better than that for me. It was really better than covering the Stanley Cup and I will forever remember this year as one of the best in my life (getting married didn’t hurt). So seriously, thank you for reading and watching.

Thank you especially to my guy Willy peppers for the treats bags for games and to always be in the comments under my name. This applies to all those who have visited my work. Your comments, hot sauce and Fleer Trading Card pizza … they were the marinara in my mozzarella sticks.

I want to thank my now good friend Josh DeNinno and Moon Golf Club because … seriously … you literally allowed me to do all the things I mentioned. And you have very good wings. I will be there for the swings and the wings, I promise. Thanks to Adam Marshalek and Matt Welch … guys I would love to play golf with … for telling me about this opportunity.

I must thank the teams, in particular the Penguins and their communication service, for treating me so well. The Penguins took so much care of me – at home and on the road – and went beyond me in many situations.

Of course, I have to thank my colleagues. From the past to the present. Coming back to Josh Yohe, taking me to dinner in Nova Scotia while covering Crosby, and quickly moving on to work with a longtime friend Hunter Homistek, a great friend Taylor Haase and a quality new friend from the Temple of the fame Dave Molinari … everyone I have worked with since my first day has been amazing and helped me grow.

To Dejan and Dali … thank you. The past four years have been the best of my life. They were also the hardest, but I wear it as a badge of honor and I can’t believe what we were able to do by working together. I will always be looking forward to an interesting text about lunch on the Strip. And I still hope to be there. I believe that no matter what Dejan and I did together, we pushed the idea of ​​understanding what everyone wants and needs, and it’s hard to find in this industry.

To my wife, Molly … thank you for helping me live my dream during these years and for supporting me every hour of the day. <3 And my family for supporting me at each stage, as well as for participating in meetings in as many cities as possible.

So with that … for the last time (for now) … I’ll see you guys and girls in the comments!

Thanks again.

Sunday

p.s. I leave some links to some of my favorite works with the site:

Open letter to Steelers receivers …

Concussion Protocol …

Ryan Reaves makes his real debut …

Josh Harrison spoils Rich Hill night …

Bryan Rust is an animal …

Sidney Crosby cares about the game more than anything …

Revisit three years at DKPS …

The best of 2019 …

Choose a photographer as a photographer …

To continue reading, log into your account: