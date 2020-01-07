Hello Einstein, Brian Solis is talking to you. And you talk back

Loading...

(Embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=msNCdAjCaYs (/ embed)

Hello everyone, happy new year! As you can probably guess, I go deeply into the CRM Watchlist 2020 entries so instead of leaving you in the cold (and depending on where you IS IS cold) I thought I would just start the new year right away perfect with the field Brian Solis starts with a guest post.

I’m pretty sure you know who Brian Solis is. And if you don’t, it’s up to you. But in case I thought I’d give you an introduction about the man who qualifies as a legend in parts of the business world. As a joke as I get, not a joke here.

Brian is not only a good friend, but he is also the man to whom you can point and say: Brian has revolutionized the PR industry by being social in it. Of course, as a result of that, he acquired his own celebrity and so Hollywood was attracted to him. Check out the prefaces of his earlier books and you will see that they are from Ashton Kutcher and Katy Couric. That reflects the kind of impact he had on an entire industry. Hollywood offers the moths to light.

But he is SO much more than that. Brian is an expert in not only customer experience, but also in design and user interfaces and the user experience. He is an expert in making your personal digital life something that is non-toxic, but instead valuable by knowing when you can choose it, choose it, reduce stress and increase the effectiveness of your digital life . He is also a thought leader who focuses on digital transformation and annually, while still at Prophet / Altimeter, did research that was an industry standard when it came to valid work on the state of digital transformation (the most recent edition here) – without any of the usually included hype or deception and misinterpretation of the term. The work was / is the real thing.

The intersection of all this has led Brian to a deep understanding of the enterprise technology market – especially the CRMish, CX, customer engagement world and the vendors inside.

The other? The man has a big big heart and is loved by those who know him.

So what better way for me to kick off the New Year than with one of Brian’s compelling observations about something in the enterprise tech world that includes all his expertise in one place. Salesforce, Einstein and voice.

So, happy new year, all of you, and take it away, Mr Solis.

“Alexa, what are the most important trends in customer conversations with our sales people?”

“Brian, according to the real-time analysis of this phone call, here are the following recommendations and the best actions to help.” – Siri

Voice is part of our daily lives. Whether it’s Alexa, OK Google or Siri, how we communicate with devices and information doesn’t just become conversation, it changes our behavior and our expectations. Asking questions, searching for information, handling apps and services and making decisions is now much more intuitive, productive and natural. It was just a matter of time until conversation interfaces would penetrate the company.

Brian Solis

In 2019 I was introduced to Aera Technology and the concept of the Self-Driving Enterprise. In an interview with CEO Frederic Laluyaux, I learned how Aera connects disparate (and aging) ERP systems to introduce a next-generation cognitive layer that connects data, insights, and people in an on-demand operational model. Aera offers Google-like indexing options with an Alexa-like interface. At a certain point in our conversation, Laluyaux picked up his iPhone and asked, “What is my prediction?” Immediately a professional but friendly voice answered: “On schedule for $ 1.2 billion with an additional revenue of $ 134 million. Do you want the regional distribution?”

By connecting disparate data, and through speech and AI, Aera essentially creates a digital brain for the company. It becomes the repository for knowledge and IP, one that serves as a cognitive operating system and improves human decision-making. Over time, it only gets smarter and more efficient.

Shortly after a meeting with Aera I attended Dreamforce 2019. At the event, Salesforce announced that it would provide AI-driven voice capabilities to every customer and employee experience on the Salesforce Customer 360 platform. Like “Alexa” from Amazon Echo, the “Hey Einstein” voice prompt became the call sign of the event, with Einstein powered speech apps, skills and intelligence that literally gave a voice to the entire ecosystem.

While Aera automates the back-office and leads the industry in creating a ‘self-driving enterprise’, Salesforce is in favor of the automation of CRM and the front office. And with the incredible footprint and momentum that Salesforce has in the industry, it will bring a level of attention to speech automation that will accelerate evolution and acceptance.

Between Aera, Salesforce and the rest of the business suppliers that follow, it is clear that 2020 will be the year in which business data gets a vote.

Hey Einstein: How do we deliver better user experiences and ultimately CX via speech?

At Dreamforce 2019, Salesforce announced three new pillars for Einstein Voice, the enterprise voice platform. Each layer is intended to usher in a voice-driven enterprise that leads to radical improvements in optimizing data entry, user engagement and insights:

Einstein voting skills allows administrators and developers to build custom, voice-driven Salesforce apps that are tailored to each role or industry, giving each employee a personalized CRM guide.

Service Cloud Voice integrates telephony into a uniform agent console, allowing Einstein to offer real-time recommendations and the following best actions to improve service experiences.

Einstein Call Coaching helps managers recognize trends in conversation data and offers sellers the best practices and insights needed to optimize each customer conversation.

Prototype Einstein Smart speaker

Marc Benioff

Salesforce Partners with Amazon bring Alexa functionality to Einstein Voice

To help Einstein find his voice, Salesforce announced a partnership with Amazon to integrate Einstein Voice functionality into Alexa devices. The company introduced a prototype of the smart speaker from Einstein to demonstrate the new possibilities on stage. The company clarified that the smart speaker itself was not on the market, but it was certainly smart and honest, very cute.

In a demo during the mainstage keynote (see video above at 1:45:58), Salesforce co-founder Parker Harris asked Einstein’s smart speaker: “Hey Einstein, what can you do?”

Einstein answered with a curious British accent: “You can ask me for many of the amazing Einstein functions, such as” give me my account insights “or” Einstein predict my quarterly forecast. ” Note that my options are always growing. “

The idea here is that Einstein applies natural language processing to the daily workflow, throughout the Salesforce ecosystem, ie service, marketing, sales, etc. By adding an AI-driven speech layer, teams can gather valuable insights that work smarter and more make user and customer experiences personal.

Einstein gets his skills

Salesforce introduced Einstein Voice Skills for developers to instantly create customized speech apps, capabilities and experiences without any knowledge of speech technology. In addition to the skills to gain insights from data, there are also skills to improve data entry and integration, the curse of every CRM system. As they say, the better the data, the better the insights and predictions.

The ease of integrating new Einstein voting skills was demonstrated live on stage by Qingqing Liu, Principal Mobile Architect at Salesforce. Here is a short demo (see video above at 1:48:14).

Einstein Call Coaching connects leaders with conversation trends

In addition to Einstein Voice Skills, Einstein Call Coaching also offers executives new ways to gain insight into business processes, service cases, CSAT performance and more.

For example, AI-driven natural language processing comes to Sales Cloud to give managers insight into conversation data, i.e. which competitors are repeatedly covered in conversations? What are some of the most frequently asked questions? How do representatives respond? Which products do customers ask the most about? How do the best representatives perform?

In addition to speeding up access to this important information, leaders receive real-time insights that are needed to speed up the development of trend strategies, the implementation of the program and the resulting measurements.

Einstein in the Service Center will automate authentic human conversations

Improving employee experiences through speech and AI is just the beginning. Einstein Voice will also radically improve the customer experience.

In the first keynote, Harris, together with chairman and co-CEO Marc Benioff, demonstrated how an AI-driven voice was set up to transform CRM. Richard Socher, chief scientist at Salesforce, accompanied Harris and Benioff on the stage where he was asked: “Can our client’s customer call and talk to Einstein?”

Socher answered in the affirmative: “Einstein is going to sit in the service center.”

He then proceeded to share a practical example of a common experience that could be fully automated by Einstein and his new Service Cloud Voice integration.

Socher called a fictional car rental company after hours in an attempt to extend his rental period. The system responded with a personal greeting: “Hello Richard, I am the digital assistant for Adventure Car Rentals. I am here to help out of office hours.”

Socher then demonstrated how the system could communicate with customers naturally based on common scenarios, while customer data was used in real time to personalize the next best actions at each step. At one point, the system identified that his current vehicle class was not available for the longer days, but linked Socher’s loyalty information to relevant inventory to upgrade it on the spot. After everything was agreed, the system completed the details and confirmed it on all sides … all without human intervention. (see video above at 1:41:26)

Service Cloud Voice Coaches representatives in the moment

In reality, today’s interactive speech response platforms (IVRs) make customers feel disappointed and frustrated. Chatbots are still largely simple. Self-help knowledge bases are inhuman.

Voice and AI are starting to get to the heart of the matter … real-time, contextual, results-oriented customer experiences. Add here the ability to anticipate or anticipate customer needs, voice-driven automation offers the ability to combine personalization and humanization, especially when it counts.

Service Cloud Voice can play an important role here, while the rest of the cognitive enterprise takes shape. It integrates smart insights into critical moments of customer engagement. During customer interviews, Salesforce’s AI-powered NLP can review real-time transcripts to help customer service representatives provide recommended answers, knowledge articles, and the next best actions of the moment. This connects customers faster and with greater accuracy with the desired results, so that customers have a better support experience and are satisfied.

Voice is the Now Frontier in the future of work and CRM

Although this is a glimpse of the future of CRM, it is a future that is already starting to come true.

AI-driven speech automation changes the game for user and customer experiences. It also changes the way staff work and how customers interact with brands.

Voice and AI ensure an IO renaissance, which means that every touchpoint for employees and customers can be redesigned. By adding speech and imagination to the mix, cognitive means are released to invent new work and customer experiences. CIOs, CDOs and CxOs must coordinate technology and business value. They need help from suppliers to separate hype from innovation and best practices.

As the real Einstein once said, “Imagination is more important than knowledge. Knowledge is limited. Imagination surrounds the world.”