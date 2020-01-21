Hello designers, expand your font collection with this special offer

To let you know that you are buying something that is presented here, Mashable may earn a partner commission.

Each font in this collection was handmade by experts from the Monotype typeface company. (The font shown here comes from a photo archive.)

Picture: Pexel

By StackCommerceMashable Shopping2020-01-21 18:25:05 UTC

TL; DR: Upgrade your creations with the MyFonts Monotype Fresh Font Bundle for $ 49.99 – a 74% saving.

Even Kanye West once admitted that he sometimes gets emotional about writing. These artistic fonts can really change or change a design and the way readers perceive content, be it for a corporate website, an advertisement, a t-shirt or a personal blog.

Here’s a wild idea: maybe it’s time to leave Times New Roman and try something new.

A good starting point is the MyFonts Monotype Fresh Font Bundle, which offers more flexibility and creativity for fonts at an affordable price.

MyFonts offers an enormous selection of professional fonts for every project (over 130,000, but who counts?). This Monotype Fresh Font Bundle contains 50 of these original fonts and covers a wide range of font styles. Whether you are an aspiring graphic designer, a freelancer or a professional, with this bundle you can expand your collection with high-quality serif, sans serif, script and display fonts.

Each font in the collection was handcrafted by the experts at Monotype, one of the largest font manufacturers, and created using the extensive character sets and typographic OpenType features the company is known for.

This bundle of fonts could make you really emotional when you see the cost. It originally cost $ 199, but you can save a whopping 74 percent now and get it for just $ 49.99. This is the price of buying fewer fonts in another location. Take advantage of this.

,