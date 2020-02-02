Helicopters fly guests from Sasquatch Resort while hundreds remain stranded

AGASSIZ (NEWS 1130) – Hundreds of people remain stranded at Sasquatch Mountain Resort in Agassiz, but some customers are being flown away by helicopters.

On Saturday, a landslide blocked a road in both directions from a hill connected to the resort in Agassiz.

According to media relations officer at the Shelby Lim resort, a new issue is the power supply.

“The people who live here, their problem is not coming down,” she says. Residents who live on the hill are working on electricity, “so that they can stay warm and cook their food.”

According to Lim BC, Hydro still needs to come into contact with the resort, making the resort the only source of power in the community.

“We have made zero communication with them.”

For the time being, the resort relies on backup generators to provide food and heat sources to local residents and customers.

While helicopters continue to pick up customers at the resort, they also bring supplies to the hotel.

Ariel Nickel says she is one of the many who paid $ 150.00 to book a helicopter flight from the area.

“We were actually quite excited that we had to do this. And I have an assistance dog, so he also had to flee with us, “Nickel told NEWS 1130.

So far, the guest service team at the resort has been able to distribute food, fuel and medicines for those who need it.

The Kent district declared a state of emergency on Saturday afternoon.