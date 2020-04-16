Helena Christensen, 51, took time from being locked to a glamorous photo shoot at her home – The Scottish Sun

LOOKS LIKE Helena Christensen has a relaxed approach to isolation.

In fact the Danish supermodel did her best and remained busy with glamorous photoshoots at her home.

This 51-year-old man wears halterneck top jeans and high waists for these snap snap Credit: instagram.com/helenachristensen

The Danish supermodel continues to be busy arranging glamorous photoshoots at her home. Credit: instagram.com/helenachristensen

Helena, 51, has modeled clothes from her own fashion collection, Staerk and Christensen.

The star has promised to donate 30 percent of sales to City Meals, a charity in New York that delivers food to parents.

Other photos posted on Instagram by Helena show her stepping into a stone wall in a swimsuit, posing next to a bush and standing in a glass window in a flowing orange dress.

Last month Helena launched her latest campaign with the Victoria underwear brand Victoria’s Secret.

The supermodel is wearing a swimsuit to take this beautiful picture by waterCredit: instagram.com/helenachristensen

Helena also treats fans to this SnapCredit: instagram.com/helenachristensen

The campaign, called The Body, saw Helena pose with four other models including Barbara Palvon, 26, and Romee Strijd, 24.

Helena was one of the supermodels “The Magnificent Seven” in her heyday, which also included Claudia Schiffer, Naomi Campbell, and Cindy Crawford.

But given that moment, she said: “We were the first group of women to be bound together, as it was fate.

“But Cindy and I were not close in the 90s. I am very Danish hippy; she is a very professional and very ambitious American girl.

“Now, because of our children, we have the gift of finding each other as adults.

“Do you know that he’s really sarcastic? His sense of humor is really great and sharp.”

Helena showed off her toned figure in this cut-out orange credit dress: instagram.com/helenachristensen

The supermodel looks just as young as she did in the 90s Credit: instagram.com/helenachristensen David Beckham parties with supermodel Helena Christensen in Miami while Victoria’s wife stays at home to prepare for Christmas

