Helena Bonham Carter wishes Harry and Meghan good luck

The cast of the hit show “The Crown”, which follows the reign of Queen Elizabeth II, commented on the decision of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to leave the royal family.

“I think the world is her oyster,” said Helena Bonham Carter, who plays Princess Margaret in the Netflix series, on Sunday as part of the People, Entertainment Weekly & TNTs SAG Awards Red Carpet livestream when asked what that meant Couple should do next.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Samir Hussein / WireImage

She added: “It will be very interesting to see what you are doing, but now you are in control of your own destiny and wish you the best of luck.”

Josh O’Connor, who plays Harry’s father, Prince Charles, also thought they “could probably do anything”.

“I am sure that they are very talented and can do whatever they want. I hope so,” he said.

Harry, 35, and Meghan, 38, announced that they would leave the royal family on January 8. On Sunday, Harry spoke for the first time since the announcement.

“The decision I made to make my wife and I resign was not a careless one. It’s been so many months of talks after so many years of challenges, ”he said during a charity event. “And I know that I didn’t always get it right, but there really was no other option as far as that was concerned.”