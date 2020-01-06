Helen Mirren Wore a $ 4 Million Diamond to the Golden Globes

Loading...

Hope she hasn’t lost an earring

Each year, as the awards season unfolds, the A-listers make every effort to guarantee a perfect image on the red carpet. And this year’s Golden Globes were no exception.

Helen Mirren posed for the cameras absolutely dripping with diamonds – in fact, she sported a value of $ 4 million.

Helen accessorized her beautiful red Christian Dior dress off the shoulder with a set of Harry Winston jewelry, including a cascading diamond necklace, a pair of gorgeous diamond cluster earrings with ruby ​​drops and a ring diamond from Winston clusters.

She told reporters that she felt “queen” in her dress because it was the first time that a Dior dress was made for me.

Helen was nominated for Best Actress in a Limited Edition for her excellent performance in HBO’s Catherine The Great. She told Entertainment Tonight, “They say we just win by being here.

“What an incredible privilege and exciting thing that all these people who are watching us on television, thinking and wondering what it looks like, and here we are. We are here and this is an incredibly exciting thing …. It is a very moment special, and I’m just trying to enjoy it as much as possible. “

The national treasure missed out on Michelle Williams, who won the award for her performance as a dancer Gwen Verdon in a biographical mini-series, Fosse / Verdons.

She used her acceptance speech to address abortion rights, saying to the crowd, “When you put this in the hands of someone, you recognize the choices they make as an actor.

“Moment by moment, scene by scene, day after day. But you also recognize the choices they make as a person. The education they have pursued, the training they have sought, the hours they have devoted to it.

“ I am grateful for the recognition of the choices I have made and I am also grateful to have lived a moment in our society where the choice exists, because as women and girls, things can happen to our body that are not Our choice. ‘