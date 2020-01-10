Helen Flanagan responds to the Celtic exit of partner Scott Sinclair

Loading...

HELEN FLANAGAN has joined her partner and former Celtic Celtic star, Scott Sinclair, to say goodbye to Glasgow after the player left the club this week.

The Englishman brought his entire family to Scotland when he made the switch with Helen who split her time between Glasgow and Manchester due to work obligations.

Helen was regularly seen on trophy days and did a lap of honor with Scott and their little girl Matilda.

The actress seemed to be very emotional writing the message about leaving Glasgow and said Matilda is leaving with a Scottish accent, while her new board baby Delilah was born and is Scottish.

“Matilda was only one when we moved here and has a Scottish accent … Delilah was born in Glasow and my little baby is Scottish and will always be a girl from Glasgow.

“I have made lifelong friends that I care about and love.

“This is my favorite photo in Glasgow in Kelvingrove Park, my favorite.

“Thank you for all your sweet messages that made me feel emotional reading them.”

Sinclair helped Celtic win ten trophies in the club during the past three and a half years. The player left his own legacy at the club and received a huge outpouring of emotion from the support after he made the switch.

It is not common for players to be the king of the kick-off, but it talks about how high he is considered within Celtic support.

We wish Scotty and his family all the best for the future.