Heinz unveils new HoneyRacha condiment as part of Super Bowl game

Spice marketer Heinz will broadcast a 30-second TV commercial during the fourth advertising block of the second quarter of Super Bowl LIV, per detail shared with Marketing Dive. The brand last advertised during the big game three years ago, according to Adweek.

This year, Heinz uses the Super Bowl as a stage for the debut of a new sweet and spicy herbal mix, HoneyRacha, which will be released in the spring. The commercial is the first work for Heinz from his new advertising agency partner, Wieden + Kennedy New York, said a press release. Filmmaker Roman Coppola directed the 30-second spot.

To support the campaign, the Kraft Heinz brand is running an online promotion in the store called “The Heinz Bottle Matchup”. Customers can purchase specially numbered bottles of the ketchup between January 13 and February 3, which is game day. Winning numbers are part of the final score of the Super Bowl. Consumers can then scan up to three labels to win prizes, including a big prize for a grill party with friends with everything from a barbecue set to a DJ.

Dive Insight:

While the Super Bowl campaign and the packaging competition are about the general Heinz brand, the company wants to generate strong interest in advance for HoneyRacha – whose name implies a mix of the sweetness of honey and the kick of sriracha. The Kraft Heinz marketer, best known for his ketchup, has experimented in recent years with pushing new herbs as a way to cheer up the classic range and to appeal to more adventurous eaters such as millennials.

In 2018, the company went to Twitter to ask users to vote on whether or not to launch a new flavor that blended mayo and ketchup in one “Mayochup” sauce. The social media stunt generated 1 billion impressions in 48 hours, according to Twitter data, along with a 28% increase in awareness for a then-new mayonnaise product from Heinz.

A more creative approach to spice marketing and product launches comes when Kraft Heinz tries to recover from a brutal write-down of $ 15.4 billion on Heinz and Oscar Mayer last year. Kraft Heinz has experienced an extensive executive shuffle since Miguel Patricio, the former global CMO of AB InBev, took the lead as chief executive last July to bring about a change. Patricio has made it a point to put older brands such as Heinz back in the spotlight, suggesting that a return to brand development is part of those plans.

Heinz is not the only advertiser who uses the Super Bowl to arouse interest in new products with retail activations. Pringles uses the big game to partner with “Rick and Morty” from Adult Swim and introduces a taste-inspired tin can of limited edition chips. The Kellogg brand conducts an integrated campaign throughout the year to expand interest in the snack, whose name refers to a viral episode of the animated series.