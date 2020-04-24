Heidi Klum’s belly is unrecognizable and we can all relate so hard

Heidi Klum may be a supermodel, but she’s not afraid to show off her quarantine belly. As many of us stay deeper inside and perhaps enjoy some homemade delights, many fans can relate to us.

“Dinner was good,” Heidi captured a recent Instagram photo showing her belly after lunch along with her husband Tom Kaulitz and her brother Bill. We just wish she had told us what they ate.

Heidi Klum shows the quarantine belly

The AGT judge received many funny comments from fans on Instagram. “That’s all after the lock,” one user wrote. Another congratulated her on the baby’s food. Another commented, “That really makes me feel so much better.”

In a recent Instagram video in the scenes of Heidi Making the Cut’s Amazon show, she and Tim Gunn learn how to make croissants in Paris. We wondered if Heidi had taken those skills into quarantine with her. Who wouldn’t want a croissant when they’re stuck at home?

Me: lol we’re not going to the beach

– Bethany (@betanianne) April 20, 2020

Heidi is not the only one who has been more dedicated during the pandemic. A lot of people have been posting about their hobbies for cooking and home cooking and jokes about losing their beach bodies. (Who goes to the beach?)

And it’s not just women. Friends actor Matthew Matthew Perry recently posted a photo of his homemade cookies and informed fans that he was not wearing any pants. He joked on the hashtag that he was ready to “eat serious naked.”

Don’t feel bad about quarantine feeding

Even when celebrities like Heidi Klum and Matthew Perry post about their comfort in quarantine, they may feel bad about their own habits. But don’t stress about eating more and exercising less during this quarantine.

“Eating enough is the best way to support us for a time like this,” dietitian Heather Caplan told External. “Highlighting whether meals are healthy enough or macros are balanced or calories are ready can feel safe, but it doesn’t really improve health.”

Another dietitian, Whitney Catalano, stressed that gaining weight during quarantine is okay. “If the worst thing that happens to you about this is that you gain a few pounds, then consider yourself lucky,” he said. “Everyone’s routines, everyone’s habits, everyone’s quality of life is changing drastically right now.”

