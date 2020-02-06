Heidi Klum says she was called “a white woman” for defending “AGT”

HeidI Klum tells Page Six that she received a racial kickback after appearing to reject Gabrielle Union’s claims that she was suffering in a toxic work environment while serving as a judge at NBC’s “America’s Got Talent”.

In November reports emerged that Union was released after filing complaints about racism and inappropriate behavior in the workplace, which were subsequently not dealt with.

During an event of the Television Critics Association in January, Klum – who was a judge in the show for six seasons – said “I have only had a great experience [in the show]. I cannot speak for Gabrielle. I have not experienced the same Everyone treats you with the utmost respect. “

But on Wednesday during the amfAR gala on Cipriani Wall Street, Klum told us: “Many people got mad at me. For example, I was called “a white woman.” “She added,” I think it’s important that everyone speaks their truth. I think that when there is a story, it must be told. I had a different story. “

Klum said: ‘I can only speak with what I saw – it has nothing to do with what color I have. I am a human, so I only looked at what I saw. “

.